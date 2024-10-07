Place your bets: the future of supply chains at OpenText World 2024 

Las Vegas is a city built on bets, where every decision carries a risk, but with the right strategy, rewards can be transformative. This November 19-21, OpenText World 2024 will bring that same spirit of high-stakes decision-making to the future of supply chains and business networks. The stakes have never been higher for businesses operating in a rapidly evolving global market, and our Business Network track is your opportunity to learn how to play your cards right.

What are you betting your supply chain on?

In today’s world, supply chain disruptions are no longer a question of if—they’re a matter of when. Whether it’s due to geopolitical issues, shifting consumer demands, or climate impacts, every company is facing new challenges. The businesses that survive and thrive are those that can anticipate and adapt quickly. At OpenText, we’re betting on innovation—AI-driven insights, IoT solutions, and resilient business networks that offer the transparency and flexibility modern enterprises need.

OpenText World keynote and breakout sessions related to Business Network:

At OpenText World 2024, we’ll reveal our newest solutions that are designed to help you meet these challenges head-on. We’re particularly excited to launch the Trading Grid Command Center, a game-changing platform that provides a centralized view of your entire supply chain ecosystem, allowing you to predict, adjust, and optimize in real-time. With the rise of AI, automation, and IoT, our solutions are designed to enhance visibility, minimize risk, and maximize efficiency—so you can make confident decisions in uncertain times.

High-stakes innovation: Live demos and insights

One of the most exciting parts of OpenText World is the chance to experience our technology firsthand. Throughout the conference, you’ll find live demonstrations of the Trading Grid Command Center and our newly advanced Aviator IoT solution at the OpenText booth. Immerse yourself in our Command Center experience and see for yourself how AI-powered supply chain visibility can transform your operations.

The team of BN senior solution consultants are waiting for you at our large Expo Hall to demonstrate products, discuss your solutions, show tips and tricks and answer any questions you may have. The following BN demo stations will be available:

Scalable B2B integrations and Connected Communities. Live demos will include B2B Integration Foundation with NetSuite and MS Dynamics adapters, and Core Collaboration Access product Electronic Invoicing with live demo of Trading Grid e-Invoicing Asset Traceability with live demos of Aviator IoT and Product Traceability Service (formerly GPAS) Supply Chain Insights with live demo of brand-new Command Center with Integration Monitor

Our keynote sessions, featuring OpenText’s CEO and CPO, will dive into the future of supply chain management, focusing on how AI and IoT are reshaping the landscape. With our largest-ever lineup of Business Network customer speakers, you’ll hear directly from industry leaders who have successfully navigated supply chain challenges using our innovative solutions.

You will have the opportunity to take part in brand-new interactive learning experiences, such as product and innovation labs:

Order-to-cash (O2) – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Command Center, including Ask the Aviator – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Aviator IoT – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Command Center: Integration Monitor Data Exploration & Sharing. Sign up online. Attendees who participate in innovation lab will receive a giveaway.

Why Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is the perfect backdrop for this conference because it’s a city that thrives on smart risk-taking and innovation, just like the businesses that will shape the future of global trade. Much like a casino, every supply chain decision comes with its risks and rewards. But when you have the right tools, you can stack the odds in your favor. That’s what OpenText Business Network is all about—giving you the insight and control you need to make the best bets for your business.

Join us in Las Vegas this November and take control of your supply chain’s future. Whether you’re looking for actionable insights, peer connections, or in-depth sessions with our experts, OpenText World 2024 is where you’ll discover how to bet on the right technology for your business. Don’t miss out on the most exciting and informative OpenText World yet!

Don’t forget to schedule 1:1 with BN leadership and product managers.

Place your bets wisely—your supply chain’s future depends on it. For more information about OpenText World 2024 please check HERE.