FedRAMP® Authorized: OpenText Solutions Help Government Agencies Achieve Mission-Critical Objectives

Public sector agencies across federal, state, and local governments want to deliver reliable and secure services to their employees, contractors, citizens, and other fellow agencies. Because such agencies may be the target from multiple threat actors and have access to sensitive data, they have stringent security requirements. To that end, the US government implemented the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) to help assure cloud services and products being used by federal agencies are secure. Following the federal government’s leadership, many state and local governments have also implemented similar regulations and requirements, most of which are met when a cloud service or product achieves FedRAMP Authorization.

What is FedRAMP?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) is a government-wide program that standardizes the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services used by federal agencies. FedRAMP authorization provides assurance to federal agencies that the cloud services they use meet hundreds of security standards, thereby helping to protect sensitive government data from cyber threats and unauthorized access.

Why is FedRAMP authorization important?

Cloud Service Offerings (CSO) that achieve FedRAMP authorization can be implemented by government agencies with confidence. FedRAMP authorization offers several benefits for government agencies:

Enhanced Security: FedRAMP ensures that cloud services meet stringent security standards, protecting sensitive government data from cyber threats and unauthorized access.

FedRAMP ensures that cloud services meet stringent security standards, protecting sensitive government data from cyber threats and unauthorized access. Streamlined Procurement: FedRAMP authorization streamlines the process of procuring cloud services by providing a standardized framework for security assessment and authorization, reducing duplication of efforts and saving time and resources.

FedRAMP authorization streamlines the process of procuring cloud services by providing a standardized framework for security assessment and authorization, reducing duplication of efforts and saving time and resources. Cost Savings: By leveraging FedRAMP-authorized cloud services, government agencies can realize cost savings through reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs, as well as by avoiding the need for individual security assessments.

By leveraging FedRAMP-authorized cloud services, government agencies can realize cost savings through reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs, as well as by avoiding the need for individual security assessments. Facilitate Collaboration: By adhering to common security standards, FedRAMP promotes interoperability among government agencies and facilitates seamless data sharing and collaboration. This enhances efficiency, communication, and decision-making across different departments and agencies.

By adhering to common security standards, FedRAMP promotes interoperability among government agencies and facilitates seamless data sharing and collaboration. This enhances efficiency, communication, and decision-making across different departments and agencies. Compliance Assurance: FedRAMP authorization provides assurance that cloud services comply with federal security and privacy regulations, helping government agencies meet their legal and regulatory obligations.

OpenText™, the leader in information management, is one of the few companies that offers a wide range of FedRAMP authorized cloud services and products to meet the diverse information management needs of federal, state, and local government agencies. From delivering reliable services to managing assets, from knowing what’s in your IT environment and how it is configured to managing projects to completion, from securely developing applications to delivering safe websites, and from securely storing content and documents to delivering engaging citizens and employee experiences, OpenText has a FedRAMP authorized solution. Here is a quick overview of all the OpenText solutions currently authorized.

IT Management Platform

OpenText provides the most complete and integrated Information Management platform, allowing companies to organize, integrate and protect data and content as it flows through business processes inside and outside the organization. The OpenText IT Management Platform (ITMX) available in the FedRAMP Marketplace offers Service & Asset Management (ITSM, ITAM), Universal Discovery & CMDB, and Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) in AWS GovCloud.

IT Service Management (ITSM) – Empower users with a modern self-service experience and boost IT efficiency with codeless configurations, built-in AI, and advanced automation with Service Management Automation X (SMAX).

Deliver modern IT services: Take productivity and service experiences to new heights with codeless configs, ITIL best-practice templates, and AI-powered work options.

Take productivity and service experiences to new heights with codeless configs, ITIL best-practice templates, and AI-powered work options. Extend services beyond IT: Apply ITSM principles and capabilities to business functions like HR, R&D, facilities, finance, and marketing.

Apply ITSM principles and capabilities to business functions like HR, R&D, facilities, finance, and marketing. Built-in AI and automation: Accelerate incident resolution, problem identification, and change management with fast CI detection and advanced analytics.

IT Asset Management (ITAM) – Govern your IT assets across their lifecycles. Procurement, financial, vendor, and contract management processes are included in one centralized platform with Asset Management X (AMX).

Manage assets end to end: Oversee all aspects of your hardware assets by combining contract, financial, and carbon footprint information in a single tool.

Oversee all aspects of your hardware assets by combining contract, financial, and carbon footprint information in a single tool. Deliver greater asset value on budget: Streamline management of your hardware assets across their lifecycle—reducing costs, optimizing ROI, and making better decisions about budget spend.

Streamline management of your hardware assets across their lifecycle—reducing costs, optimizing ROI, and making better decisions about budget spend. Simplify procurement complexity: Create vendor catalogs for approved purchase options and easily enter received assets into inventory or track against service tickets.

Discovery and CMDB – Discover, map, and manage your hybrid IT configurations—on cloud or off. Service dependency mapping and proactive impact analysis improve your IT visibility and reduce service disruptions with Universal Discovery and CMDB.

Achieve true IT visibility: Get a clear understanding of the all the hardware and software running in your complex IT environment and how it is configured.

Get a clear understanding of the all the hardware and software running in your complex IT environment and how it is configured. Understand service delivery: Knowing how your infrastructure delivers business critical applications and services is a must for effective change and configuration management.

Knowing how your infrastructure delivers business critical applications and services is a must for effective change and configuration management. Improve change metrics: Change is constant in IT, but before you or a service agent makes one, you should see how it’s going to affect your service delivery.

Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) – Drive agency value through comprehensive strategic portfolio management and investment optimization, while ensuring projects are on time, in budget and satisfy goals. A strong workflow engine and what-if analysis scenario planning power this strategic portfolio and project management tool.

Strategically manage your portfolio: Monitor with smart KPIs and take advantage of what-if-scenarios to determine the right mix of deliverables versus investments.

Monitor with smart KPIs and take advantage of what-if-scenarios to determine the right mix of deliverables versus investments. Embrace agency Agile: PPM integrates with the most popular Agile tools, including ALM Octane, Agile Manager, CA Rally, Jira, VersionOne, and more.

PPM integrates with the most popular Agile tools, including ALM Octane, Agile Manager, CA Rally, Jira, VersionOne, and more. Accelerate project delivery: Plan projects and set up workflows to gather approvals and track project status.

Fortify on Demand

OpenText Fortify on Demand (FoD) for US Public Sector, available in the FedRAMP Marketplace, performs security assessments of application code and web site/web services testing without any software to install or manage. Static Code Scanning of code such as Java, .NET and other major programming languages for security defects are performed in the FoD System at the code layer followed by an audit review by an OpenText Fortify Static auditor. Dynamic Web Site and Web Services testing use OpenText Fortify’s WebInspect software as the scan engine, followed by a review from an OpenText Fortify Dynamic tester.

Enable comprehensive security testing: Leverage a wide range of security testing techniques, including SAST, DAST, and MAST.

Leverage a wide range of security testing techniques, including SAST, DAST, and MAST. Scale to any AppSec need: Manage a few applications or thousands with a solution that can scale to meet any needs, regardless of the agency’s or entity’s size.

Manage a few applications or thousands with a solution that can scale to meet any needs, regardless of the agency’s or entity’s size. Detect the latest vulnerabilities: Regularly update rule packs with the latest vulnerabilities to ensure scan results are audited and false positives are removed.

Cloud for Government

Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, OpenText Cloud for Government is a secure, scalable, cloud environment designed for the unique requirements of FedRAMP compliance. US federal agencies and entities requiring FedRAMP certification can use OpenText Cloud for Government to enable their digital transformation and cloud first initiatives as they move Information Management workloads to the cloud. The following OpenText applications are delivered as a service designed with a FedRAMP moderate level security control framework:

Content Management for Government – These tools allow agencies to manage public sector records with compliant government document management. Content Management for Government links the digital workplace and applications that power ERP, HCM, BPM and CRM agency processes to drive operational excellence and govern unstructured content.

Eliminate paper: Digitize record keeping and processes with eFile and eCase electronic record keeping and case management for a modern, digital administration.

Digitize record keeping and processes with eFile and eCase electronic record keeping and case management for a modern, digital administration. Strengthen compliance and consistency: Adhere to governmental guidance and standards for electronic record keeping with a defined file plan aligned to DoD certified records management.

Adhere to governmental guidance and standards for electronic record keeping with a defined file plan aligned to DoD certified records management. Improve process efficiency and speed: Streamline content related processes and collaboration within and across agencies for more back-office efficiency and better citizen service.

Process Automation for Government – Low-code development platform for building engaging process automation and dynamic case management applications. Fully integrated with Content Management for Government, Process Automation for Government helps re-engineer agency processes around citizen, employee, contractor, and fellow agency needs to deliver seamless digital experiences and adapt to changing expectations while improving efficiency and managing risk.

Speed application development: Create applications quickly and at a lower cost with low-code, drag-and-drop modeling, reusable building blocks and accelerators.

Create applications quickly and at a lower cost with low-code, drag-and-drop modeling, reusable building blocks and accelerators. Deliver streamlined, intuitive user experiences: Successfully deliver a dynamic, relevant customer experience with smart, content-rich applications designed for modern work.

Successfully deliver a dynamic, relevant customer experience with smart, content-rich applications designed for modern work. Integrate enterprise information: Seamlessly connect and orchestrate information flows across lead applications and other systems from within business applications.

Without a doubt, OpenText can help government agencies and entities achieve their mission-critical objectives while being responsible stewards of their budgets. These FedRAMP authorized solutions, along with our other public sector solutions, are helping government agencies across the globe deliver better information management and experiences to their citizens, employees, and contractors!