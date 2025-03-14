News

Driving Business Transformation with SAP: OpenText is honored with multiple Partner Excellence Awards

Driving Business Transformation with SAP: OpenText is honored with multiple Partner Excellence Awards  At OpenText, we are committed to helping businesses maximize the value of…

Jonathan Beardsley profile picture
Jonathan Beardsley

March 14, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

Driving Business Transformation with SAP: OpenText is honored with multiple Partner Excellence Awards 

At OpenText, we are committed to helping businesses maximize the value of their enterprise information. Customer success is at the heart of everything we do, from large enterprises to small businesses, our customers use OpenText to connect knowledge with action—driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and fueling growth. That is why we are proud to have been recognized with multiple regional SAP® Solution Extensions Partner Awards – a testament to the impact our solutions have in driving innovation and business transformation to our customers worldwide.

These prestigious awards highlight OpenText’s continued leadership in SAP Solution Extensions, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to optimize their SAP investments. Our deep collaboration with SAP allows us to deliver enterprise information management solutions that help businesses enhance efficiency, improve compliance, and gain critical insights—all while accelerating their journey to the cloud.

OpenText has been awarded the following accolades:

  • SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Solution Extensions – MEE
  • Partner Excellence for SAP Solution Extensions for Highest Software Partner Contributor in ACV Bookings – EMEA 1
  • SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Solution Extensions – APJ
  • Top Revenue Generating SolEx Partner of the year – US

These achievements reflect the dedication of our teams in delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional results for customers around the globe.

What This Means for Our Customers

With OpenText and SAP working together, businesses can seamlessly access and manage critical enterprise information, unlocking new levels of agility and efficiency. Our integrated solutions:

  • Enhance key business processes – Providing automation, intelligence, and flexibility across SAP environments
  • Support cloud transformation – Helping customers accelerate their transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP
  • Ensure compliance and cost control – Strengthening governance while optimizing operational costs
  • Improve employee experience – Enabling seamless digital HR file management through SAP SuccessFactors

Mark Baillie, Vice President SAP Partnership at OpenTextemphasized the importance of this collaboration: “This recognition underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership with SAP, which enables us to jointly deliver innovative enterprise information management solutions that drive business transformation. By integrating enterprise information management capabilities with SAP’s powerful data-driven offerings, together we empower organizations to unlock new insights and agility, ensuring they can respond swiftly to evolving market demands.

A Shared Commitment to Customer Success

Our success in earning these awards is a direct result of our collective efforts  – across sales, pre-sales, partners, marketing, professional services and R&D – working toward a shared goal: delivering the best possible outcomes for our joint customers.”  

As we continue to innovate alongside SAP, we look forward to expanding our impact, helping business around the world, harness the full power of enterprise information management to drive smarter, faster decision-making in an increasingly digital world.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Jonathan Beardsley avatar image

Jonathan Beardsley

Jonathan is a Program Manager in Business Transformation and Digital Disruption, particularly interested in how customers are digitally transforming their supplier, customer and business relationships and where OpenText can help. Previously a CEM Architect for 15 years working across a variety of Digital Marketing requirements, helping customers deliver new and innovative online and digital channels.

See all posts

More from the author

Why SAP customers should attend OpenText World EMEA
Content Services

Why SAP customers should attend OpenText World EMEA

Don’t miss this year’s keynote presentation with OpenText CEO and CTO, Mark Barrenechea, and SAP CEO and member of the SAP Executive board, Christian Klein,…

May 25, 2022

2 min read

Thinking about archiving SAP content to the cloud?
Content Services

Thinking about archiving SAP content to the cloud?

Across industries, terabytes of new content are filling up on-premises disks and databases faster than new storage hardware can be installed. The obvious answer? Archiving to the cloud. The…

December 01, 2021

5 min read

Moving to SAP S/4HANA?
News & Events

Moving to SAP S/4HANA?

Companies have been forced to drive digital transformation that would normally – without the heightened pressures of a pandemic – take years to pull off….

June 03, 2021

4 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?