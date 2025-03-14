Driving Business Transformation with SAP: OpenText is honored with multiple Partner Excellence Awards

At OpenText, we are committed to helping businesses maximize the value of their enterprise information. Customer success is at the heart of everything we do, from large enterprises to small businesses, our customers use OpenText to connect knowledge with action—driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and fueling growth. That is why we are proud to have been recognized with multiple regional SAP® Solution Extensions Partner Awards – a testament to the impact our solutions have in driving innovation and business transformation to our customers worldwide.

These prestigious awards highlight OpenText’s continued leadership in SAP Solution Extensions, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to optimize their SAP investments. Our deep collaboration with SAP allows us to deliver enterprise information management solutions that help businesses enhance efficiency, improve compliance, and gain critical insights—all while accelerating their journey to the cloud.

OpenText has been awarded the following accolades:

SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Solution Extensions – MEE

Partner Excellence for SAP Solution Extensions for Highest Software Partner Contributor in ACV Bookings – EMEA 1

SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Solution Extensions – APJ

Top Revenue Generating SolEx Partner of the year – US

These achievements reflect the dedication of our teams in delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional results for customers around the globe.

What This Means for Our Customers

With OpenText and SAP working together, businesses can seamlessly access and manage critical enterprise information, unlocking new levels of agility and efficiency. Our integrated solutions:

Enhance key business processes – Providing automation, intelligence, and flexibility across SAP environments

Support cloud transformation – Helping customers accelerate their transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP

Ensure compliance and cost control – Strengthening governance while optimizing operational costs

Improve employee experience – Enabling seamless digital HR file management through SAP SuccessFactors

Mark Baillie, Vice President SAP Partnership at OpenTextemphasized the importance of this collaboration: “This recognition underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership with SAP, which enables us to jointly deliver innovative enterprise information management solutions that drive business transformation. By integrating enterprise information management capabilities with SAP’s powerful data-driven offerings, together we empower organizations to unlock new insights and agility, ensuring they can respond swiftly to evolving market demands.

A Shared Commitment to Customer Success

Our success in earning these awards is a direct result of our collective efforts – across sales, pre-sales, partners, marketing, professional services and R&D – working toward a shared goal: delivering the best possible outcomes for our joint customers.”

As we continue to innovate alongside SAP, we look forward to expanding our impact, helping business around the world, harness the full power of enterprise information management to drive smarter, faster decision-making in an increasingly digital world.