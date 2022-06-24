Boost productivity with Magellan Search+

“Findability challenges have been growing over the past decade, as both digital information and the myriad of systems that organizations use to contain it proliferate” states APQC researchers in their whitepaper How Knowledge Management Affects Employee Productivity. Based on a survey on employee productivity, they conclude that a knowledge worker spends up to 4.5 hours looking for both knowledge and knowledgeable people. The same survey also found that knowledge workers spend 3.7 hours per week on average recreating work and providing duplicate information. “This time represents pure waste” concludes APQC researchers and indicates that employees need a boost in productivity using enterprise search.

Streamline Search and Discovery with Search+

Admittingly, time spent looking for information is not completely unproductive. However, there is a clear ROI for a Cognitive Search solution which boosts productivity and reduces employee frustration. OpenText™ Magellan Search+ discovers content across the multitude of enterprise information silos, and applies natural language processing (NLP) to empower knowledge workers to easily find information based on their intent. It also provides the ability to express a query without needing to be an expert, or to be simply lucky, and streamlines search and discovery for all knowledge workers.

Unlock Dark Data with Cognitive Search

The information assets organizations collect, process and store during regular business activities, but generally fail to use is defined by Gartner as dark data, and represents over 90% of the data in the business. In the blog Unlock Insight from Dark Data using Semantic-Search, we demonstrate how Magellan Search+ empowers organizations to compete effectively, gain efficiency, and tackle new opportunities. Cognitive Search solutions promote content discovery, retrieval, and reuse, reducing lost productivity.

Boosting productivity

Oil & Gas Industry case study: Recognizing that engineering staff failed to find and reuse institutional knowledge when starting new production initiatives, Search+ became part of the organization’s project workflow to facilitate researching historical projects. The positive outcomes included improved content retrieval, reduced research timelines and enhanced finding capabilities for the engineering teams. Unlocking the dark data, contributed to mitigating risk and reducing costs.

In a Government example: Dealing with freedom of information requests was consuming an ever increasing amount of a government official’s time and workload. Unlocking public records with Search+ enabled individuals and organizations to self-serve using an intuitive discovery experience tailored to the records. Unlocking the dark data reduced intakes to call centers and also resulted in saving taxpayer dollars.

Getting started

The best approach begins with a Semantic Strategy Workshop, working with an OpenText Computational Linguist to explore how cognitive technologies can be leveraged and how to best plan an enterprise Magellan Search+ project.. The workshop offers an overview of the technology, successful implementation examples and looks at the different content challenges.

Visit AI & Analytics Consulting Services for more information on Search+ and how to get started.