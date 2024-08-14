What is an AI knowledge worker?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we work. Perhaps no one feels this transformation more than the knowledge worker.

The term “knowledge worker” was coined in 1959 by author Peter Drucker in his book The Landmarks of Tomorrow. He defined it as a high-level worker who applies theoretical and analytical knowledge, acquired through formal training, to develop products and services. Drucker accurately predicted the significant impact knowledge workers—who, in essence, think for a living—would have on business in the 21st century.

Now that modern business is entering the age of AI, we’re experiencing the emergence of the AI knowledge worker. This type of employee is an evolution of the knowledge worker who embraces AI advancements to elevate their potential and increase their organization’s competitiveness.

AI and related innovations are the drivers behind the emergence of this new knowledge worker. These drivers include AI-powered automation that allows for machines to take over mundane tasks, a shift to cloud-based applications that enable the pervasive adoption of AI in business, and holistic cybersecurity to defend against a new world of threats that AI has introduced.

The rise of the AI knowledge worker

The result is a worker who can experience greater productivity and the benefits that come with it. The AI knowledge worker knows when to let the machines do the work. By applying AI with automation to repetitive, mundane tasks, the AI knowledge worker is free to hand off these jobs to machines so they can focus on more meaningful, strategic, and impactful work. They understand how they can boost their daily productivity by augmenting—not replacing—with AI. As a result, these individuals benefit from more fulfilling, creative, and innovative work, and the organizations they work for benefit from their superior output.

However, the AI knowledge worker can’t thrive without some organizational changes. Companies must be ready to redefine these workers’ roles in light of AI advancements. Processes must be reworked and tools put in place to offload mundane tasks to machines. And parameters must be set around the resulting space that AI knowledge workers create for themselves to be sure new pursuits align with company goals and values.

In the era of the AI knowledge worker, organizations should consider:

Reinventing processes and redefining roles.

Identifying what individuals will do with their newfound productivity to be more innovative.

Leveraging that innovation to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Set up for success

Organizations must also prepare their information so that AI knowledge workers get the most out of it. The data that fuels their work must be managed, trusted, and secure before AI projects can be successful. That’s where information management comes in.

Information management is how organizations think holistically about using data to power and protect the modern-day AI knowledge worker. Information management tools help organizations better integrate and orchestrate structured and unstructured information so they can manage, govern, and advance large data sets.

When organizations take advantage of information management tools and redefine knowledge workers’ roles so they can apply AI to their work, they can reap the benefits of greater productivity and strategic thinking that leads to competitive advantage.

Learn more about how OpenText AI tools can turn your employees into AI knowledge workers.