Why Managed Security Services are essential in today’s cyber landscape

In an era where cyber threats are relentless and constantly evolving, where regulatory and industry requirements keep increasing, and where unstaffed information security roles remain a challenge, businesses cannot afford to rely solely on traditional security measures. The complexity of modern security operations requires a proactive approach—one that ensures round-the-clock protection, augments internal capabilities, and seamlessly integrates with multiple vendor products. This is precisely where Managed Security Services (MSS), SOC-as-a-Service, and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) come into play.

Industry trends and statistics

Recent data highlights the growing reliance on managed security services to address cybersecurity challenges. According to industry research*, a significant number – 29% – of organizations have added MSS solutions to augment their security teams:

23% of organizations are centralizing resources to optimize security operations.

These trends underscore the critical need for MSS, SOC-as-a-Service, and MDR solutions to enhance security resilience and mitigate risks effectively.

24×7 Managed Security Services monitoring: why it’s a must

Cyber threats don’t take breaks, and neither should your security. Organizations often struggle with maintaining a fully operational Security Operations Center (SOC) that runs efficiently 24/7. MSS and SOC-as-a-Service provide continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response, ensuring that potential risks are identified and mitigated before they cause damage.

Cost savings: a smarter approach to cybersecurity

Maintaining an in-house SOC can be prohibitively expensive, requiring investments in:

Technology stack costs including SIEM

Retaining skilled personnel for 24×7 operation

Certifications, training and compliance

Threat research, threat intelligence and forensic capabilities

High availability infrastructure and facilities

Many organizations, particularly small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), struggle to allocate resources for full-scale SOC operations. MSS, SOC-as-a-Service and MDR allow companies to outsource cybersecurity expertise without sacrificing quality, often cutting costs by up to 50% compared to an in-house SOC. Additionally, with predictable monthly pricing, organizations can scale security operations efficiently without unexpected budget overruns.

Managed Security Services complementing internal teams

Many businesses have IT teams tasked with security, but these teams often lack specialized cybersecurity expertise or resources to handle advanced persistent threats (APTs) and complex attack vectors. MSS, SOC-as-a-Service, and MDR solutions complement internal staff by acting as an extension of their security operations, providing additional expertise, automation, and threat intelligence that would otherwise be difficult to maintain in-house.

Seamless integration with vendor products

With a myriad of cybersecurity tools available today, businesses often struggle with product compatibility and integration. The right MSS, SOC-as-a-Service and MDR providers ensure that your security architecture works harmoniously with vendor products, eliminating gaps in visibility and enforcement while maximizing the value of existing security investments.

Compliance benefits: meeting regulatory requirements

As cybersecurity risks increase, regulatory compliance has become a top priority for businesses across industries. Organizations handling sensitive data must adhere to frameworks such as:

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Failure to comply with security regulations can result in hefty fines, legal consequences, and reputational damage. MSS, SOC-as-a-Service and MDR help businesses stay compliant by ensuring continuous monitoring, risk assessments, and detailed security reporting. Additionally, many outsourced services enhance audit readiness by offering forensic analysis capabilities, ensuring organizations can respond effectively to regulatory inquiries.

The MSS power of OpenText MxDR

One standout solution in the MDR space is OpenText Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR). OpenText MxDR provides comprehensive 24x7x365 security monitoring, leveraging machine learning and MITRE ATT&CK® behavioral analytics to detect and respond to threats in real time. With a 99% detection rate and low false positives, OpenText MxDR ensures businesses can identify and neutralize cyber threats before they escalate.

Additionally, OpenText MxDR boasts an impressive mean time to detect with its EDR Agents, significantly reducing the window of opportunity for attackers. By integrating advanced threat intelligence and endpoint security, OpenText MxDR delivers proactive defense mechanisms that safeguard businesses from emerging threats.

Want to learn more about how OpenText MxDR protects your endpoints? Discover how it delivers real-time response, advanced analytics, and endpoint resilience in today’s complex cyber landscape—read the full article.

Final thoughts: proactive security is the future

Cybersecurity is no longer just about reacting to threats—it’s about proactively defending against them. Managed Security Services, SOC-as-a-Service, and MDR are indispensable components of a modern security strategy, enabling businesses to stay ahead of threats while optimizing internal resources.

If your organization hasn’t yet considered these solutions, now is the time. Investing in expert-led security services can mean the difference between a resilient security posture and a costly breach. Ready to take the next step? Let’s secure the future, together. Contact us to learn more.

* Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence presentation at RSAC 2025