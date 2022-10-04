Boost agility by unifying content and data for true omnichannel experiences

Post-pandemic, companies are still looking for magic agility beans to keep up with the breakneck pace of digital transformation. Executives and business leaders want to see some return of their transformation investment. After two years of disruption, customers want a little more empathy and please throw in some efficiency, too. But are they getting it?

According to Forrester, 75% of customers expect to receive excellent or good service from companies but only 49% actually receive it.

With the launch of OpenTextTM Experience Cloud 22.4, we’re unifying communication and experience tools so marketers and business users can increase the relevancy, consistency and responsiveness of communications and campaigns across customer journeys. Improve authoring, content, data and task management with targeted views and a unified UX across OpenTextTM Exstream, OpenTextTM TeamSiteTM, OpenTextTM Media Management, OpenTextTM Experience CDP and OpenTextTM Core Experience Insights.

Marketers can now deliver visually compelling, digital-first communications with dynamic charts to better explain complex concepts to stakeholders. We’re also bringing frictionless signature processing in Exstream with OpenTextTM Core Signature. The updates enable dynamic personalization based on customer journey status, audiences and profile data to ensure relevant and timely communications.

Companies can also ensure contact center security, encryption and PCI compliance with updates introduced in OpenText Experience Cloud 22.4. There are new connectors to major Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms including Amazon Connect, Genesys Cloud, NICE CXone and Twilio Flex to ensure the masking and muting of personal data contained in call recordings.

Create moments that matter

Companies assume they must choose between external or internal customer experience enhancements with different systems for each. In the end, what they want is to simplify and reduce complexity for all their stakeholders. Shifting priorities and initiatives require faster deployments, time to market and ROI. At the same time, employee satisfaction requires engagement with modern workspaces and user experience to drive greater productivity.

With CE 22.4, OpenText is introducing two new solution bundles: Experience CXM and Experience DXM to solve for specific use cases that deliver a cohesive user experience right out-of-the-box.

Experience CXM is focused on modern communications and brings together customer communications, messaging, archiving, digital asset management, hyper personalization, journey analytics and portal capabilities for employees and customers.

is focused on modern communications and brings together customer communications, messaging, archiving, digital asset management, hyper personalization, journey analytics and portal capabilities for employees and customers. Experience DXM is focused on modern web pages and apps and brings together content management, digital asset management, hyper-personalization, journey analytics and A/B testing and targeting.

Laptop displays the customizable UX in Experience CXM and Experience DXM.

Experience CXM and DXM allow brands to gain the information advantage with data-driven, personalized and consistent omnichannel communication-centric experiences. They unify key applications under a single, interoperable and composable platform with a customizable UX for business users, marketers and content authors. Containerized architecture enables automated deployment of components and modules. The bundles allow marketers to create moments that matter by targeting six main needs to stand out in the experience economy: customer intimacy, communications and experience relevancy, responsiveness, efficiency, intelligence and consistency of the customer journey.

Ease of business and implementation in the cloud

OpenText Experience Cloud 22.4 has been rearchitected for cloud with core components available on Google Cloud PlatformTM. These updates allow businesses to gain agility while optimizing operations for the cloud.

The demand for digital channel flexibility and higher CX expectations are here to stay. Improve customer experience, optimize operations and enable new digital business models with a trusted vendor.

Learn more about how OpenText Experience Cloud can help power modern business.