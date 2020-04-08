Announcing OpenText Security Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

In today’s cloud-focused market, it’s essential that security and forensic solutions facilitate cyber resilience with a focus on total endpoint protection and the collection of potentially relevant evidence in a forensically sound manner.

The latest enhancements to the OpenText™ Security Suite in OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 illustrate this approach by facilitating the acquisition of data from Apple computers with a T2 chip and Microsoft® OneDrive cloud, streamlined integration between OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Security and OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Investigator, and the use of OpenText™ Tableau TX1 Forensic Imager on networks locked down with 802.1X network access controls.

Access data on Apple Computers with T2 Chip

Use the EnCase Agent in EnCase Forensic and Endpoint Investigator to remotely preview and acquire data from Apple computers equipped with a T2 Security chip.

OneDrive Connector

Available for EnCase eDiscovery, Forensic, and Endpoint Investigator, collect data from Microsoft OneDrive cloud and on-premise storage accounts for eDiscovery or digital forensic investigations

Modernized Web Interface Beta Release

A new and improved EnCase eDiscovery web interface that provides a modern and intuitive user experience with functional, beta implementations of Legal Hold and Jobs workflow ready for customer validation and usability testing

Streamlined Integration between EnCase Endpoint Security and Endpoint Investigator

Unify the incident response and forensic examination process with automated case creation in EnCase Endpoint Security. The file collection wizard streamlines the triage process by bringing the EnCase Endpoint Investigator case creation process directly into the security dashboard workflow.

Use TX1 on secure 802.1X networks

TX1 can now be used on networks locked down with 802.1X network access control policies. 802.1X support is required by some forensic labs, government agencies, and corporations.

Make decisions confidently and defensibly with EnCase Forensic, Endpoint Investigator and EnCase Mobile Investigator. Learn more about OpenText Security Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 by visiting our website.

