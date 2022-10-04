Achieve rapid on-boarding of EDI solutions with Business Network Cloud Foundation

OpenText is the leader in information management, and OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) equips organizations with the tools to share, manage, govern, and secure their information across business processes end-to-end anywhere in the world.

Enable dynamic customer, employee, and partner experiences, cutting-edge security, and connectivity that integrates with Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAP, and more and exceeds the demands of the modern workplace with OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 22.4. This release focuses on augmenting the Business Network Cloud Foundation offering through ready to deploy adapters.

Master EDI for MS Dynamics 365 Business Central users at any size organization

The MS Dynamics 365 Business Central Order to Cash Adapter Kit for Business Network Cloud Foundation extends OpenText’s tiered integration platform’s capabilities by providing smaller organizations who utilize MS Dynamics 365 Business Central the ability to seamlessly collaborate with their external partners. As companies of all sizes migrate to the cloud to mitigate the operational risks associated with supply chain disruption, they often lack the expertise to manage their own integration environment. Business Network Cloud Foundation allows companies of any size to benefit from a global integration platform but with the benefit of having access to a library of pre-configured, self-service-based application adapters such as the MS Dynamics 365 Business Central which is being made available for the first time in this release. This new ERP adapter will make it easier for mid-market companies to seamlessly integrate to their instance of MS Dynamics and drive downstream benefits for all users of the environment.

