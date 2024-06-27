2024 IoT Tech Expo: Insights and observations

OpenText was an active presenter and participant in the recent IoT Tech Expo in Santa Clara, CA. We also introduced customers to our AI IoT orchestration solution, Aviator IoT. There’s just something about attending a live event and answering questions as they arise that is incredibly satisfying. I wanted to share some of my observations from attending this event.

The biggest take away is that IoT continues to be a hot topic for organizations. And with both established and emerging companies vying for attention, there continues to be strong investment and innovation in the technology. As Forrester noted, “82% of organizations are adopting IoT solutions or applications.”

Additional insights from the IoT Tech Expo

Here are some of the other insights I took note of:

AI was mentioned everywhere but shown very little. Although artificial intelligence (AI) was a major talking point, examples of real-world implementations were less common. Many companies are still exploring how to effectively integrate AI with IoT to create value. The bottom line: AI IoT is ripe for future development.

The lack of IoT standards is still an issue. There were many discussions about wireless IoT protocols like LoRaWAN and HaLow and other protocols underscoring that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The choice of protocol often depends on the specific data requirements and operational context of the IoT application. On a side note, stay tuned for an upcoming blog about how Aviator IoT will deliver tools for launching custom themed IoT applications.

Long live the digital twin! The concept of digital twins—virtual models of physical devices—remains a hot topic. These models can be used for real time fault detection, particularly in complex machinery and equipment. Read more about the ever-evolving digital twin here.

Supply chain traceability is more important than ever. Quality control, safety and compliance are just a few of the reasons. Traceability enables swift identification and recall of faulty products, ensures adherence to regulatory stands, builds consumer trust be demonstrating transparency and aids in pinpointing the source of issues in the supply chain. Ultimately, it helps organizations maintain high standards and responsiveness throughout the production and distribution processes.

Please reach out to me if you would like to have a copy of my session presentation or to just chat about this exciting event.

From IoT Expo to OpenText World

This reflection leads me to another highly anticipated tech event on the horizon, OpenText World North America, November 18 – 21 in Las Vegas. Learn about the latest innovations and technologies, including AI and IoT, at this marquee event. Hear keynote speeches and sessions led by industry thought leaders and visionaries and gain knowledge and practical insights into how technology can help your business adapt to a rapidly changing world.