Your DevOps stack doesn’t need more tools. It needs more control.

Speed used to be enough. It isn’t anymore. In regulated industries and large enterprises, velocity without visibility isn’t innovation—it’s risk. Teams need a way to deliver software faster without sacrificing compliance, quality, or control. They need a DevOps platform for the AI era.

Enter OpenText™ DevOps Cloud. This isn’t another DIY toolchain. It’s a unified platform, anchored by OpenText™ Core Software Delivery Platform and powered by OpenText DevOps Aviator™—built for AI-led, compliant, enterprise-scale delivery.

One platform. Total pipeline control.

Modern DevOps teams aren’t asking for more tools. They’re asking for tools that work together. OpenText DevOps Cloud replaces toolchain sprawl with orchestration, traceability, and full visibility across the value stream.

From planning and testing to release and operations, everything runs on one platform. With more than 250 integrations, teams don’t have to rip and replace: they just work smarter, faster, and more securely.

And with embedded GenAI assistants, you don’t just automate the busywork, you surface risks earlier, generate tests on demand, and reduce time to resolution dramatically.

Intelligent delivery doesn’t require more tools. It requires one that knows what to do.

Compliance that moves at DevOps speed

In industries like banking, healthcare, telecom, and government, every release must be auditable, secure, and reliable. Governance can’t be an afterthought. OpenText makes it native.

From embedded quality gates and policy enforcement to traceability across Jira, SAP, and test pipelines, we ensure that every change is tracked, every artifact is linked, and every release meets the standards that matter most.

Whether you’re building digital banking platforms, migrating to S/4HANA, or delivering life-critical health apps, OpenText DevOps Cloud helps you move fast and stay in bounds.

Test like its mission-critical (because it is)

Downtime during a product launch or ERP cutover doesn’t just delay delivery. It can cripple trust.

OpenText empowers you to test at scale, under real-world conditions. Our performance engineering tools simulate global load patterns, diagnose bottlenecks with AI, and surface failure patterns before users ever feel the impact.

OpenText DevOps Aviator even predicts release risk and helps optimize load distribution for cloud-native and hybrid workloads. You don’t just find problems faster—you prevent them altogether.

When performance breaks, trust breaks. With OpenText, it doesn’t have to.

Built for the AI era. Proven at enterprise scale

DevOps Aviator is embedded directly into the platform. It generates tests, flags compliance issues, forecasts release risk and accelerates delivery decisions without requiring teams to jump between tools.

Enterprises like Kellanova and OpenText itself trust the platform to consolidate delivery workflows, enforce compliance, and deliver at scale. At OpenText, over 7,000 engineers rely on DevOps Cloud daily across 50+ products, using embedded AI to plan, test, and release with speed and confidence. Across industries, customers are reducing deployment time by 96%, increasing test coverage by 17x, and securing complex systems with ease.

Ready to replace chaos with control? Your teams are ready to move faster. Your business needs to move safer. And your toolchain needs to start working for you, not against you. OpenText DevOps Cloud is the platform built for what’s next: the DevOps platform for the AI era.