Worth your time: Watch OpenText World 2022 on-demand

Earlier this month, we brought together the best minds in information management at OpenText World 2022 in Las Vegas. Over three days, attendees explored more efficient, collaborative, and innovative solutions to solve today’s business challenges. The in-person conference may be over, but you can still catch a lot of the great content from OpenText World on-demand—including keynotes, track keynotes and more!

OpenText Content Cloud track keynote

Innovations to master modern work

Michael Cybala, Vice President, Content Services Engineering, took the stage at the Content Cloud track keynote. The track keynote focused on several key challenges facing organizations today, including attracting talent, hybrid work, the shift to cloud and zero trust. Amidst this change, however, content remains constant.

“Content is everywhere in your processes,” said Michael. “And how you manage content is an essential piece of how you actually provide a modern work environment for your organization.”

Michael was joined on stage by Marc Diefenbruch, Vice President, Content Services Product Management, who shared some examples of how OpenText helps our customers master employee experience, operational efficiencies, and information protection.

OpenText Experience Cloud track keynote

Gain the information advantage with communication-centric experiences

Guy Hellier, VP Product Management, opened the Experience Cloud track keynote to talk about the importance of communication-centric experiences, the customer experience challenges facing organizations today, and the need for a modern experience platform solution.

“People have changed the way they shop, the way they do business, and statistics are clearly saying that customers want a better way to do business,” said Guy. “Organizations need to improve the way they deliver customer experience.”

Tony Wiley, VP Software Engineering, joined Guy on stage to discuss new innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud Editions (CE) 22.4. The track keynote also included a demo of OpenText Experience solutions in action.

OpenText Business Network Cloud track keynote

Establishing a data driven digital supply network

John Radko, SVP, Product Engineering, welcomed attendees to the Business Network Cloud track keynote. He discussed how OpenText Business Network Cloud can improve the performance of today’s supply networks and accelerate a company’s journey to the cloud.

“The nature of supply chain is that you must work in concert with other people,” said John. “And that’s why the traditional supply chain has begun evolving into what we consider to be a digital supply network.”

John also spoke about the four stages of evolution supply chains must undergo to become digital supply networks. Sushil Pancholi, VP, Product Management, also joined the track keynote to share insights into the Business Network Cloud roadmap and innovations in CE 22.4.

OpenText Security Cloud track keynote

Eliminate digital blind spots with OpenText Security

The Security Cloud track keynote kicked off with Anthony Di Bello, VP, Security Sales, discussing the impact of the transition to remote work, how organizations are rising to meet these challenges, and what OpenText Security is doing to eliminate digital blind spots for a safer, more secure world.

“We’ve been hard at work over the past three years building out our portfolio of Security solutions, and it’s been for good reason,” said Anthony. “OpenText realizes that you can’t be the leader in information management without Security at the foundation.”

Bruce Kiefer, VP, Product Management shared insights into the innovations across the EnCase, Tableau, and Bricata product lines, and Carl Bolterstein, Director, Product Management provided a demo of OpenText NDR.

OpenText Developer Cloud track keynote

Simplify solution building with OpenText APIs

During the Developer Track Keynote, Pamela Bernardino Vice President, Product Management, spoke about how organizations can leverage the power of cloud API services and get ahead of the market with OpenText Developer Cloud. With Developer Cloud, organizations can

Build what you need where you need it so you can deploy in multiple geographies. Let us worry about security.

Embed our API solutions to support new ways of working with and leveraging your existing applications

Extend applications by integrating other OpenText solutions, such as OpenText Core Content or Capture, and adding them into other applications such as Contact Center.

“The possibilities that are available to you for integrating our APIs are really endless,” said Pam.

The track keynote featured demos on developer tools, including Visual Studio Code, and our API platform.

If you’re looking for additional content, you can also check out the Resource Center which features how-to videos, solution overviews, customer stories, and the presentation materials from our OpenText World 2022 event. We’ve also curated a selection of blogs, customer stories, and other resources that may interest you.

Join us on-demand

Catch up on what happened at OpenText World 2022: if you’re already registered, visit our on-demand hub and log in using your email address and the confirmation number you received when you registered as your password.

If you are not yet registered, visit the OpenText World website and select “Watch On-Demand.” Once registered, you’ll receive an email with a link to the on-demand platform, where you can access mainstage keynotes as well as track keynotes by senior leaders from across OpenText sharing the top industry trends and our latest product news.

If you have any issues with registration or accessing the content on-demand, please email opentextworld@opentext.com.

OpenText World 2023

Mark your calendars for OpenText World 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, October 23-25, 2023. Stay tuned for more details—registration will be open soon!