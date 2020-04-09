What’s new in OpenText InfoArchive Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2?

Over the last several releases, OpenText™ has invested heavily in advancing InfoArchive as the modern information archiving platform for long-term compliance of critical enterprise and customer data. In each of the last several releases, OpenText has focused on improvements to cloud-based deployments, compliance, operational excellence, and various user and administrative improvements.

Cloud Archiving

OpenText InfoArchive Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2, along with the rest of the OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 software application portfolio, takes advantage of modern cloud infrastructure by embracing both Kubernetes and Helm. InfoArchive CE 20.2 is easier to deploy than ever by providing ready-made Helm-charts for native Kubernetes environments on Google Cloud, Azure, and Cloud Foundry. Furthermore, these environments are fully validated and supported with easy to use, parameterized deployments to help you quickly achieve the necessary level of scalability and performance.

InfoArchive CE 20.2 adds built-in, configurable support for Google Coldline storage, giving customers an even more economical choice for long-term, compliant storage of their archived content.

Compliance

With this release, InfoArchive is now a fully-managed repository for OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance. Introduced at last year’s Enterprise World, Core for Federated Compliance provides a central “pane of glass” by which to manage the corporate records policy, provide reporting and oversight, and manage hold policies. Now, customers can manage a single records policy across OpenText™ Documentum™, InfoArchive, and OpenText™ Core for SAP® SuccessFactors® with more repositories such as OpenText™ Content Suite and Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint coming in future releases.

Other compliance improvements include:

Set multiple record-level retention policies on SIP ingestion, providing greater flexibility in implementation projects

Additional audits are now available on exports and change of permissions tasks for better compliance and security

Additional Improvements

Further improvements in this release include:

Users will now see locale-appropriate dates, times, and number formats throughout the user interface, based on their browser’s settings

Administrators can now more easily access search query optimization troubleshooting tools

Background requests can now be canceled, and the list provides additional filtering capabilities

Additional control through the administrative UX, with fewer manual configurations required

More information

