Radicati names OpenText a “Top Player” in information archiving 

The demands on IT organizations to navigate a rapidly evolving technology stack while maintaining data compliance, security and data accessibility have never been greater. Organizational changes such as mergers and acquisitions, mandates to move data into cost-effective cloud solutions, and regulatory data privacy and retention requirements add increasing complexity to IT planning. That’s why a comprehensive data archiving strategy has become essential to building a winning, long-term IT plan. Strategies that are too fragmented will fail; you need a combination of best-in-class data archiving capabilities built with a company that can deliver across many different applications and datasets simultaneously.

Moreover, data archiving cannot block users from accessing critical information they need daily. Users need secure, reliable access, and increasingly, even more sophisticated tools to search and analyze data, including generative AI intelligent assistance.

OpenText delivers on these requirements with its comprehensive information archiving approach, including OpenText™ Information Archive for combined structured content and data archiving of any dataset and OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP Solutions that delivers a SaaS-based active-archiving solution uniquely integrated into SAP for maximum cost savings, security, and user convenience. And now, OpenText™ Content Aviator, the AI content management intelligent assistant, is available to provide search, summarization, analysis, tables, and even data charting for data and content stored in your data archive.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a “Top Player” in the Radicati Information Archiving Market Quadrant 2025. We believe this repeated recognition reflects our customers’ success in addressing data archiving compliance and user accessibility needs securely and cost-effectively is an essential pillar of IT planning.

Radicati called out several key strengths of OpenText’s offerings:

The breadth of deployment options “including SaaS, private cloud, on-premises, and hybrid variations”

OpenText information archiving solutions “offer GenAI capabilities through OpenText Content Aviator”

“Information Archive offers regulatory compliance where accessibility and reporting across transactional and content records are required”

OpenText information archiving solutions “support GxP compliance”

OpenText “integrates a natural language chat directly into its archiving user interface, providing search, summarization, analysis and translation of archived data and content.”

At OpenText, our innovation roadmap includes a substantial investment in information archiving solutions integrated into the full information lifecycle, improving user productivity and effectiveness with GenAI and other advanced AI capabilities.



