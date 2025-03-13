Create a culture of knowing with AI content management

GenAI helps users dramatically simplify their workday by offering a far more natural way of engaging with unfamiliar and complex information. GenAI is the most transformative productivity advantage in decades and helps users rapidly summarize, understand, and navigate obscure or difficult-to-identify information.

You may be asking: What’s the most effective path to bring GenAI to our workplace? And how do we prepare ourselves and our information to ensure GenAI responses are accurate, relevant, and trusted? Valid questions.

The answer is AI content management.

To help your business get on the road to AI productivity, let’s dive into the details, including how to reap five GenAI advantages to create a culture of knowing and powerful content experiences.

What is AI content management?

AI content management solutions allow organizations to improve content organization, quality, and control to deliver more efficient and personalized user experiences—wherever information resides. Using the latest advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing, AI content management first helps organize large volumes of content, tag it appropriately to make it easier to find and process, and it can identify sensitive or private information to apply appropriate security measures on the content.

GenAI combines “large language models” trained to read, analyze, and respond to user questions and requests using the organization’s information. By embedding GenAI into the information management process, organizations can benefit from powerful search, summarization, translation, and analytical capabilities while remaining secure and having heightened confidence in the results. It becomes a trusted and knowledgeable digital assistant to the user.

Why is AI content management important?

Without proper content management, organizations face an uphill battle to optimize and secure GenAI results that can only be achieved with real-time access to high-quality data. Therefore, strong content management and data strategies are prerequisites for great AI. By integrating GenAI and content management, organizations can be confident that information is AI-ready and put GenAI into the hands of users to allow them to use simple techniques, such as conversational search, to better discover information.

With AI content management solutions, businesses unlock information value and drive five key advantages.

#1 – Bring order to content chaos

With information spread across business systems, repositories, and file formats, data hygiene is necessary to master AI-powered productivity. With AI content management, organizations can discover and prepare content regardless of where it lives to organize content and regain control for the best GenAI responses. Through automatic identification, tagging, categorization, and indexing, content also provides a real information advantage. Plus, content can be further enriched with metadata for deeper classification, identifying relationships between content documents, images, videos, drawings, and more for better insights within business processes. AI brings more power to content management by understanding written language, data, and recorded speech. It can even recognize objects and concepts that appear in images and videos, helping to place them in context. GenAI combines all these various types of information into concise, reusable responses.

#2 – Deliver knowledge faster

With better organized and protected content, organizations are ready to apply an intelligent AI content assistant to quickly locate and navigate the facts and knowledge they need to complete their work. Cohesive and structured responses are generated by aggregating information from various sources—reducing information overload. With interactive, chat-based search, employees pose natural language questions to access relevant information and extract concepts, saving valuable time. Results are filtered by quality and relevance, distilling content into summaries or reformatted for improved usability and shareability.

#3 – Elevate and protect the use of GenAI

With a comprehensive AI content management foundation, organizations reduce the risk of GenAI delivering inaccurate, unpredictable, or non-compliant responses. Tightly coupled with content management, GenAI applies content security and privacy controls, identifying sensitive or proprietary information to prevent data leaks. Plus, with content properly organized, tagged, and classified, the quality and relevancy of GenAI responses improve.

#4 – Go deeper with analytics and insights

The transformative power of GenAI lies within the ability to get answers from existing enterprise information—turning business data into deep understanding and actionable insights. With AI content management, users can instantly unlock answers with rich knowledge discovery within all data repositories and across various data types and formats, such as text, social, videos, images, and more. Advanced analytics reveals trends and patterns, along with an understanding of tone and sentiment, providing endless use cases for AI productivity.

#5 – Uncover insight in archived data, too

Organizations can also extend the same GenAI power and ease of use to vast amounts of legacy and archived data. By combining an intelligent AI assistant with information archiving within a content management solution, organizations can extend GenAI productivity and leverage the same content analysis, summarization, and visualization of archived data, both structured and unstructured. Users no longer need precise search terms as GenAI can conceptually infer proper responses from the user’s initial query. This dramatically increases the value of historical data to help organizations stay better informed about their business and customers without needing to navigate unfamiliar data, attachments, and otherwise long-forgotten content.

Ready to create a culture of knowing and reap the benefits of GenAI? Explore how to further unlock the value of existing enterprise information with AI content management solutions.