What’s new in OpenText eDOCS Release 16.7.2

Repetitive tasks are the bane of every knowledge worker, including lawyers. According to a report by McKinsey Global Institute, over 40% of workers spend at least a quarter of their work week on manual, repetitive tasks –from searching email to managing content – with data entry occupying the most time.

With the release of OpenText™ eDOCS™ 16.7.2, repetitive tasks are replaced with personalized options that improve productivity.

Replace repetitive tasks with intuitive, one-click enhancements



Collaborate, share, and manage legal content – from anywhere – with greater ease than ever before. With eDOCS Release 16.7.2, InfoCenter, the modern and redesigned user experience introduced in 16.2, further advances the user experience with intuitive one-click enhancements to save time:

Manage interactions with multiple libraries of choice

Eliminate repetitive steps in daily document setup tasks

Easily save new document profiles to recent locations, while ensuring items are properly profiled with the correct security designation

Whether accessed in the cloud, on premise or via mobile or desktop, in OpenText eDOCS Release 16.7.2, eDOCS InfoCenter advances customizable work environments helping knowledge workers improve their productivity.

