The latest announcement about OpenText™ Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Core Signature. Check out the latest updates below.

February 2021: What’s new in OpenText Core Signature CE 22.1

The latest updates in Cloud Edition (CE) 22.1 include extended integration of Core Signature into more OpenText platforms and solutions.

Core Signature integration with OpenText™ Core Content

Send documents for signature directly from within Core Content

Expedite critical approval processes that require e-signature

Leverage secure SaaS platform to send documents to external parties to sign

Example of the Core Signature integration with Core Content

Core Signature integration with OpenText™ Extended ECM

Enable e-signature capabilities within the Agreements Business Scenario

Accelerate agreements and contracts initiated by HR, Finance, Sales and IT

Deliver an end-to-end process to review, approve, and send contracts for signature through Core Signature, both internally and externally

Example of the Core Signature integration with OpenText Extended ECM Agreements Business Scenario

Core Signature Service (API) integration with OpenText™ Core for SAP Success Factors and OpenText Core Content

Provide corporate developers with access to a rich set of APIs to customize the user experience while retaining visibility, security and control

Enable secure e-signing workflows directly from within SaaS content platforms including Core for SAP Success Factors and/or Core Content

Enable SAP Success Factors customers through an out-of-the-box e-signature solution that is complementary and more deeply integrated than DocuSign

Core Signature integrated within OpenText™ Asset Information Management for Energy solution

Efficiently capture electronic signatures in legal and regulatory binding asset documentation such as audits, HAZMAT documents, contracts, and much more

Eliminate manual tasks such as printing controlled documents, applying approval stamps, wet signatures, scanning documents, and manually filing

Provide e-signature authorization within Capital Projects and operations engineering drawing and procedural document approval lifecycles through Core Signature within the Extended ECM for Engineering solution

Learn more about Core Signature and Core Signature Service. If you’re a developer, check out OpenText Developer to learn more about the available APIs, including the Core Signature Service API.