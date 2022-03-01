ProductsContent Services

What’s new in OpenText Core Signature

The latest updates include...

OpenText Content Cloud TeamMarch 1, 2022
1 minute read

The latest announcement about OpenText™ Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Core Signature. Check out the latest updates below.  

February 2021: What’s new in OpenText Core Signature CE 22.1 

The latest updates in Cloud Edition (CE) 22.1 include extended integration of Core Signature into more OpenText platforms and solutions. 

Core Signature integration with OpenText™ Core Content 

  • Send documents for signature directly from within Core Content 
  • Expedite critical approval processes that require e-signature   
  • Leverage secure SaaS platform to send documents to external parties to sign 
A screenshot demonstrating the OpenText Core Signature and Core Content integration in action.
Example of the Core Signature integration with Core Content

Core Signature integration with OpenText™ Extended ECM 

  • Enable e-signature capabilities within the Agreements Business Scenario  
  • Accelerate agreements and contracts initiated by HR, Finance, Sales and IT  
  • Deliver an end-to-end process to review, approve, and send contracts for signature through Core Signature, both internally and externally  
A screenshot demonstrating the OpenText Core Signature integration with OpenText Extended ECM in action.
Example of the Core Signature integration with OpenText Extended ECM Agreements Business Scenario

Core Signature Service (API) integration with OpenText™ Core for SAP Success Factors and OpenText  Core Content 

  • Provide corporate developers with access to a rich set of APIs to customize the user experience while retaining visibility, security and control 
  • Enable secure e-signing workflows directly from within SaaS content platforms including Core for SAP Success Factors and/or Core Content 
  • Enable SAP Success Factors customers through an out-of-the-box e-signature solution that is complementary and more deeply integrated than DocuSign 

Core Signature integrated within OpenText™ Asset Information Management for Energy solution

  • Efficiently capture electronic signatures in legal and regulatory binding asset documentation such as audits, HAZMAT documents, contracts, and much more
  • Eliminate manual tasks such as printing controlled documents, applying approval stamps, wet signatures, scanning documents, and manually filing
  • Provide e-signature authorization within  Capital Projects and operations engineering drawing and procedural document approval lifecycles through Core Signature within the Extended ECM for Engineering solution

Learn more about Core Signature and Core Signature Service. If you’re a developer, check out OpenText Developer to learn more about the available APIs, including the Core Signature Service API 

OpenText Content Cloud TeamMarch 1, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of OpenText Content Cloud Team

OpenText Content Cloud Team

The OpenText Content Cloud offers a broad and deep suite of content management products, providing end-to-end solutions that help organizations maximize the value and minimize the risk of their information. OpenText Content Services platforms and applications support diverse business and industry needs through extensive integration capabilities, full lifecycle management and intelligent automation.

Related Posts

What’s new in OpenText Core Share

March 2, 2022

Four reasons to modernize print-stream archives

March 1, 2022

From investment to innovation engine: Cloud technology and DevOps strategy are drivers of digital transformation

February 27, 2022

Announcing OpenText Cloud Editions 22.1

February 22, 2022
Back to top button