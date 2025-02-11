Three ways to empower employee success with AI content management

So much content, so little time.

That was the situation facing RTVE Spain, a TV and radio broadcasting station, whose vast video archive was comprised of over 20 million assets dating back 50+ years. The state-owned company was sitting on a treasure trove of information, but when producers and journalists needed to find media assets for programming, quickly locating those hidden gems was next to impossible.

Not only was the company faced with high volumes of assets, but the formats spanned audio, images, texts and videos and were spread across different repositories with various rights and interfaces.

Something had to change – the pace of business demanded it.

RTVE found the solution with AI content management, enhancing access to media assets and reducing search time by 90 percent. Check out more of the station’s efficiency gains, here.

In addition to helping RTVE create engaging TV and radio content, let’s explore three ways AI-powered search, knowledge discovery, and analytics can transform how employees work by empowering them to find insights deep within structured and unstructured data.

1. Turn content sprawl into AI productivity

RTVE Spain is a textbook example of how an organization can tackle content sprawl, using AI to free employees to spend more time on desired strategic work.

The explosion of content has created a tangled web of information within organizations, spread across various business applications and productivity tools, such as Microsoft SharePoint and Teams. Add in inconsistent categorization and tagging within those tools, and finding business-critical content is next to impossible. With AI content management, organizations get maximum value from all data, far and wide, transforming content chaos into anytime, anywhere AI productivity.

OpenText Knowledge Discovery makes this possible by enabling you to:

Discover content wherever it exists

Securely search all repositories and data types (structured, unstructured, text, images, social, etc.)

Bring order to content with consistent tagging

Leverage enrichments to filter searches

Visualize information in knowledge or topic maps

Regain control of content

2. Transform business operations with powerful knowledge discovery

How much time do employees spend first trying to find data and then trying to make sense of the information? With AI-powered natural language search, content is quickly discovered, but the benefits don’t stop there. AI content management fundamentally improves how users interact and work with information—saving time and frustration.

By using conversational search and knowledge discovery, employees reduce the need for human-intensive efforts to find content within documents, making information more accessible and able to be reused across projects and teams. Plus, with enhanced analytics, data is put to work. With the ability to leverage key insights stored deep within their data, employees can:

Understand tone and sentiment in text

Powerful visualization across all data

Detect and identify key objects in images

Use AI and machine learning-powered analytics for video and audio files

Data analytics has the power to transform business operations. Point in case: Auckland Transport enables personnel to derive insights and patterns from massive amounts of streaming video data—using analytics to improve pedestrian safety, enforce traffic rules, monitor traffic flows and promote more efficient public transportation. Read more about the organization’s road to widespread AI productivity, here.

3. Reduce oversharing and protect what matters

Using conversational GenAI allows organizations to interact with large volumes of information to speed learning and help employees work better today. However, using GenAI tied within current knowledge repositories can be a risky business, opening the door to oversharing, with queries revealing information that’s confidential or sensitive in nature.

AI and effective information management go hand in hand to give organizations’ confidence users can quickly find data and utilize insights—and only see what they have the rights to see. In conjunction with a content management platform, get existing content ready to be used safely and effectively for GenAI:

Decide what information is available to GenAI—and what is not

Identify which content needs to be cleansed, tagged and categorized

Tag data that contains personally identifiable information (PII) and redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data and extract or redact as desired

Preserve security entitlements, authentication, and access control

From treasure hunting to advanced knowledge discovery

Ready to unlock AI productivity for your employees? Join OpenText customers like RTVE Spain and Auckland Transport and take content management to new depths, using advanced enterprise search, deep knowledge discovery, and rich analytics to power a more productive workforce.

What insights are hidden within your data just waiting to be discovered? Explore what’s possible with OpenText Knowledge Discovery. Request a demo today.