e-Invoicing mandates and updates: France

The French Ministry of Finance has announced a significant update regarding the e-Invoicing reform, which is set to transform the way businesses handle invoicing in France. This latest development radically changes the landscape, switching the focus to the role of partner dematerialization platforms (PDPs).

Key highlights from the latest announcement

The Ministry’s announcement on October 15, 2024, emphasizes the following points:

Central role of PDPs: Over 70 partner dematerialization platforms have been provisionally registered by the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) as of March 25, 2024. This high level of interest and preparation within the ecosystem demonstrates the readiness of these platforms to support the reform.

All business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions will be conducted through these PDPs, ensuring a streamlined and secure invoicing process. PPF will focus only on core services: The public invoicing portal (Portail Public de Facturation, PPF) will concentrate on providing essential services to businesses, PDPs, and the tax administration. This includes maintaining a directory of recipients and acting as a data concentrator to facilitate the transmission of information to the tax authorities, particularly for VAT fraud prevention. Implementation timeline unchanged: September 1, 2026 : All businesses must be capable of receiving electronic invoices. Large enterprises and intermediate-sized enterprises will be required to issue electronic invoices.

: All businesses must be capable of receiving electronic invoices. Large enterprises and intermediate-sized enterprises will be required to issue electronic invoices. September 1, 2027: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and microenterprises will also need to issue electronic invoices.

Significant implications for businesses

This update signifies a major shift for businesses in France, particularly those that were planning to use an Opérateur de Dématérialisation (OD) or directly connect to the PPF. The reliance on PDPs for all transactions means that businesses must ensure they are partnered with a registered PDP to comply with the new regulations.

Further updates are expected sometime in November which should elaborate on any changes to the technical specifications, implementation details, and the implications.

How OpenText can support your transition to e-Invoicing

As we discussed in our August update, OpenText is already a registered PDP, and as such is well-equipped to help your business navigate this transition smoothly. Our comprehensive solutions are designed to ensure compliance with the new regulations while optimizing your invoicing processes. Here’s how we can assist:

Seamless Integration : Our platforms integrate effortlessly with your existing systems, minimizing disruption and ensuring a smooth transition to electronic invoicing.

: Our platforms integrate effortlessly with your existing systems, minimizing disruption and ensuring a smooth transition to electronic invoicing. Enhanced Security : We prioritize the security of your data, providing robust protection against fraud and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

: We prioritize the security of your data, providing robust protection against fraud and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements. Expert Support : Our team of experts is on hand to guide you through every step of the process, from our e-Invoicing readiness check which ensures your data will meet the published requirements, to the initial implementation and ongoing support.

: Our team of experts is on hand to guide you through every step of the process, from our e-Invoicing readiness check which ensures your data will meet the published requirements, to the initial implementation and ongoing support. Managed Service: Unlike most vendors, OpenText’s white glove managed service approach takes the stress out of operating your e-Invoicing platform. Our teams are proactively monitoring and managing the system to ensure your invoices are sending and receiving successfully

Conclusion

The latest announcement from the French Ministry of Finance highlights the critical need for businesses to prepare for the upcoming e-Invoicing reform. With OpenText as your partner, you can confidently navigate these changes and leverage the benefits of a streamlined, compliant invoicing process.

Stay tuned for an update in November as we continue to monitor and support the implementation of this transformative reform.

To PDP, or not to PDP, that is the question

“Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them?” The famous soliloquy from Hamlet is the crux of the hero’s dilemma. And it echoes the dilemma faced by companies operating in France today. The question at hand: to use a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) or not for the upcoming French e-Invoicing reform.

Act I: The Mandate

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” In our play, the stage is set by the French government, which has mandated B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting starting from September 2026. The players of course are all of the companies who are operating in France and must adapt to this new reality.

Act II: The Choice

“To be, or not to be, that is the question.” To be a user of a PDP, or not to be? That is the question companies must ask themselves. The PDP, registered and authorized by the French tax authorities, offers more functionalities and flexibility than the public platform (PPF) or a regular, uncertified Dematerialization Operator (OD). It can process any EDI format, provide archiving tools, and offer specific business applications.

Partner Dematerialisation Platforms (PDPs) are government-certified e-invoicing service providers. They can issue and receive e-invoices directly with the service provider of the buyer without going through the Public Invoicing Portal (PPF). PDPs can convert e-invoices into standard formats such as Factur-X, UN/CEFACT CII, and UBL 2.1 to comply with European Union (EU) norm.

are government-certified e-invoicing service providers. They can issue and receive e-invoices directly with the service provider of the buyer without going through the Public Invoicing Portal (PPF). PDPs can convert e-invoices into standard formats such as Factur-X, UN/CEFACT CII, and UBL 2.1 to comply with European Union (EU) norm. Dematerialisation Operators (ODs) provide similar functions to PDPs but are not certified by the government. They cannot directly issue or receive e-invoices. Instead, they must use the PPF as an intermediary to perform e-invoicing activities.

Act III: The Considerations

“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” When choosing whether to use a PDP or not, companies must consider various parameters: the type of invoices they will process, data management concerns, customer/supplier relations, transmission methods, and specific features and functions that they may require. Cost will also be a key criteria, since service providers who certify as a PDP will have significant additional operational costs to achieve and maintain their PDP status.

It’s not a question of good or bad, but of what suits the company’s needs best.

Act IV: The Solution

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” OpenText are a leading provider of e-invoicing solutions and have applied for the role of PDP in France. The list of operators who have submitted their applications can be found on the French tax authority website here.

Of course, applying for PDP status is no guarantee of achieving it and the timelines for certification to complete are still a bit vague. PDP status will only be awarded after the interoperability tests with the public PPF platform are completed. However, as a global and profitable company hosting their own data centers and support infrastructure with the European Union, OpenText remains confident of achieving PDP status.

OpenText intends to operate both as an OD (Dematerialization Operator) and a PDP (Partner Dematerialization Platform) in France, recognizing that not all companies will need all of the features of a PDP.

We are also offering the OpenText e-Invoicing mandate readiness check service to assist customers in assessing the output from their ERP/finance/accounting systems to ensure it meets the requirements of the French legislation.

By partnering with OpenText we can help you achieve greatness in your e-Invoicing journey, and successfully navigate the “undiscovered country, from whose bourn no traveler returns” of e-invoicing with confidence.

Act V: The Conclusion

“All’s well that ends well.” With the right choice of partner, companies can ensure a smooth transition to the new e-invoicing system. The question of “To PDP, or not to PDP” will be answered, and all’s well that ends with successful compliance.

For more details reach out to your OpenText account representative or contact us here.

New timeline proposed for B2B e-Invoicing reform

The postponement of the long-anticipated French e-Invoicing mandate we announced in July has caused much turmoil in France. This turmoil has extended to the e-Invoicing industry which was already ramping up for the 2024 roll-out.

Two French agencies share responsibility for the new e-Invoicing platform: Direction Générale des Finances Publiques or directorate of public finances (DGFIP) and Agence pour l’informatique financière de l’Etat (AIFE) or agency for state financial information). On September 14, 2023, they offered the first real clarification of the causes of the delay as well as a modified timeline.

The delay is primarily due to issues in developing the government’s centralized e-Invoicing platform – the Portail Public de Facturation (PPF). While the PPF is based on the existing Chorus Pro platform used for B2G, it appears the development work to expand its usage has been significantly underestimated.

The proposed new timeline below from the DGFIP and AIFE should still be considered preliminary at this stage. It will not be confirmed until October 2023 at the earliest, when the government will announce the 2024 Finance Act.

March 2024 – registration for PDPs (service providers) will open

July 2024 was the intended “go-live” date and this is now proposed as a period for ongoing development of the new PPF e-Invoicing platform.

2025 – commencement of pilot program which was due to begin January 2024

2026-2027 – roll-out reform in two or three phases based on size of taxpayer as previously indicated.

Additionally, the tax administration confirmed that there will be a fresh call for applications for the pilot phase.

OpenText is closely monitoring these developments and will keep you posted.

A major announcement from the French government has deferred the roll out of their e-Invoicing reform which was scheduled to commence in phases starting on 1 July 2024. However, the latest news reveals a subsequent extension to a future date, which is yet to be confirmed.

The timeline and details of the deferral will be deliberated as part of the discussions centered around the finance law for 2024.

For more information the official press release is available in French here.

Upgraded technical specifications (v2.3) unveiled

The newest iteration of updated Technical Specifications (v2.3) were recently released.

Though the commencement of the impending mandate might have been pushed back, the wheels are undeniably still turning as we can see from the continued refinement of the technical prerequisites and advancing the changes to the new Chorus platform.

For those keen to delve into the specifics, the latest technical specifications are readily accessible on the official French government website here.

English version of B2B external specification v2.2 now accessible

The latest technical guidelines, version 2.2, for mandatory electronic invoicing and reporting requirements have been unleashed in English. This follows the earlier release of the French version on January 31, 2023.

Compared to the June 30, 2022 iteration, version 2.2 brings some notable enhancements. It offers further clarity on various use cases and addresses miscellaneous points.

You can access the English version of the B2B External Specification v2.2 by visiting the official website here.

New dematerialization platform registration service established for PDPs

An important milestone was passed in France’s plans to leverage certified service providers to support their new e-Invoicing reform. The French Tax Administration has officially released an Order outlining the establishment of the Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) registration service.

The responsibility for evaluating registration applications, issuing and renewing dematerialization platform operator registrations, as stipulated in Article 290 B of the general tax code, lies with the regional public finance department of Hauts-de-France and the Nord department. This department is also tasked with ensuring the adherence to obligations for partner dematerialization platforms and their users, in accordance with Articles 289 bis, 290, and 290 A of the same code. To facilitate these processes, a dedicated service named the “Service of Registration of Dematerialization Partner Platforms” has been created within the regional directorate of public finances for Hauts-de-France and the North department.

Effective from May 1, 2023, this decree’s details can be accessed on the official website of the French government here.

As we have discussed at length in these pages, the French e-Invoicing reform introduces a new CTC (Continuous Transactions Control) model which will be implemented in stages starting from July 2024 and establishes new requirements for all businesses operating in the country.

Under the new mandate, taxpayers will be obligated to issue their B2B domestic invoices electronically replacing traditional paper-based invoices. Additionally, the mandate introduces electronic reporting obligations for transaction data and payments, facilitating a more streamlined and efficient invoicing process. In order for the French tax authorities to access the data, taxpayers, or their authorised providers (PDP) will have to integrate with the Public Billing Portal (PPF).

In a significant next step towards the implementation of their e-Invoicing mandate, the French Ministry of Economy has announced the launch of a pilot phase for electronic invoicing.

The proposed pilot, which will run between January and June 2024, aims to test the viability and effectiveness of the new electronic invoicing model in real-world conditions. The pilot phase will involve all stakeholders, including the Public Billing Portal (PPF), partner platforms (PDPs), and taxpayers.

Enterprises interested in participating in the pilot phase are required to submit their applications by the deadline of 26 June 2023. Following the evaluation process participants will be notified of the results. This will provide businesses with an opportunity to assess their eligibility and prepare for compliance with the upcoming e-invoicing regulations.

OpenText invites customers and prospects to partner with us if they wish to participate in this pilot program, or to check their readiness for the e-Invoicing mandate using our e-Invoicing mandate readiness check service. Reach out to your OpenText account representative, or contact us here.

On 31st January 2023, the French tax authorities (Direction Générale des Finances Publiques – DGFiP) published a further revision to the B2B external specifications as part of their e-Invoicing mandate reform.

The revision includes changes to specific invoicing use cases such as those around factoring, debit notes, down payments, discounts, and margin schemes. Further admissions cover changes to the process for adding attachments to an invoice, as well as clarifications around transmission procedures and the role of PDPs.

The full specifications (in French) can be found on the French government website.

As we begin to approach the 2024 deadline for the French reform, companies must prepare their internal systems for the necessary changes that will be required. Many organizations lack the internal resources or knowledge and expertise required to evaluate their ability to meet the requirements.

The OpenText Professional Services team, in conjunction with tax experts, has prepared a robust methodology for analyzing organizations’ output data against the published requirements for e-Invoicing and e-Reporting reform.

Whether companies are still using paper and PDF invoices or have already switched to fully automated electronic invoicing, they will invariably find gaps between the output they produce today, and the additional mandatory and conditional fields required by the new French legislation.

With further updates recently published by the French authorities it’s increasingly important that companies validate their readiness.

OpenText professional services will perform a systematic analysis of the data produced by a companies’ ERP or other line-of-business application, evaluating the data for conformity to the format and content of the required output.

After this review, OpenText will host a workshop to walk through the findings and consultation on any identified gaps, providing organizations with the tools to properly assess the risk and potential impacts, as well as guidance on how to resolve any potential issues.

See our service overview for more information and reach out to your OpenText sales representative to follow up.

As we move ever closer to the 2024 French mandate, further legal and technical updates have been forthcoming.

Decree No. 2022-1299 and the October 7 2022 Order relating to the generalization of electronic invoicing were published, confirming the timeline of the roll-out and adding further detail around the obligations for PDPs (accredited service providers), the outline for the centralized directory, and more information about the e-Reporting framework.

The technical specifications have also been updated to clarify some new data fields which are required to be included on electronic invoices. The list can be found on page 16 of the current technical specifications (in French) which are available on the tax authority website.

In addition, there have been amendments within the e-Invoicing / e-Reporting FAQs which may better help businesses understand the requirements. The latest FAQ for French electronic invoicing can be found here (also in French).

For more information about these changes and any clarification you might require about the obligations in France for 2024, please reach out to your OpenText sales team and arrange a consultation with our French tax and e-Invoicing SMEs.

The French e-invoicing mandate is expected in 2024 so companies still have some time to prepare. Here are three important aspects of these new mandates.

Timeline and mode of inception

There is a clear distinction between the timeline for outgoing and incoming invoices. When it comes to issuing invoices to your clients, the new obligations will take effect for you according to the size of your company. Large companies will have to issue all invoices electronically from July 2024, mid-size companies in January 2025, and SMEs and micro-enterprises in January 2026.

Method of sending and receiving e-invoices

Companies have two options for issuing and receiving e-invoices in France, either they may use an accredited private service provider (Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire: PDP) or they can choose to directly use the E-invoicing Public Portal (Portail Public de facturation – PPF).

While use of the PPF is free, which of course may seem appealing, companies should note that according to the French tax administration themselves, this will only provide a minimal service. It is clearly targeted for microenterprises with limited technical infrastructure to ensure that there remains an affordable basic option. For SMEs and enterprises, the use of a service provider such as OpenText is recommended.

While on the face of it, the long preparation period granted to companies may appear to provide plenty of breathing space, as we write this in July 2022 the French tax authority has still failed to finalize key technical details, has not published all the relevant regulatory texts, nor have they issued all of the necessary decrees required to give the regulations weight in law. So there is a lack of certainty which leads to concerns about the feasibility of the schedule.

And while the gradual phasing in of these requirements on the surface seems to provide even more time at least for the majority of companies, the fact remains that all companies established in France must be ready to receive e-invoices sent by their suppliers from July 2024.

Of course, this makes perfect sense since the large enterprises mandated to send e-Invoices in phase 1 can in principle be issuing invoices to any size of business, but it does mean that first deadline of July 1st, 2024, effectively applies to all businesses.

Within larger enterprises, issuance and reception of e-Invoices is often performed by different applications owned by different departments – AP vs AR, purchasing/procurement versus sales, even potentially different applications for indirect materials procurement and direct materials and so ensuring that all applications and processes comply by the correct date is imperative.

Format of e-invoices

The French regulations allow for a number of different formats for the issuance of invoices, with multiple structured formats (UBL, CII, etc), unstructured formats (native PDF), or hybrid formats (Factur-X – the Franco-German collaboration based on the German ZUGFeRD format). This is also one of those areas where the direct usage of the public invoicing portal as discussed above will limit the options.

For those choosing to issue their invoices directly via the PPF portal, only UBL, CII and Factur-x can be used, whereas the use of a service provider will allow companies to use other structured formats such as the widely used EDIAFCT standard for example.

The diversity of formats available for those using service providers will be a great benefit for companies already invoicing electronically since, potentially, it allows them the freedom to continue to use existing formats with very little change. But for those companies relatively new to e-Invoicing it presents greater complexity both for generating invoices and also for receiving and integrating various formats into their ERP and Accounts Payable applications.

The selection of one format rather than another for issuing or receiving invoices must be considered carefully in order to arrive at the best format to meets not only tax requirements but also the business and IT requirements/ constraints.

Businesses must remember that while there are many options, this does not suggest a laissez faire attitude to the content and structure of the invoice, which must still meet the mandatory guidelines.

