Analytics. Automation. Knowledge.

These are the three words that come to mind for decision-makers when thinking about intelligent content,” according to a new Foundry Marketpulse survey.1

Yes! Empowering teams with AI, process automation and widespread knowledge is at the heart of the intelligent content movement, but the real workplace transformation happens with the benefits that follow. Bringing AI to digital content services increases productivity, decision-making, and content performance—creating a culture of knowing to support the future of work.

With 70 percent of companies starting to implement AI solutions or investing significantly in AI infrastructure2, now is the ideal time to elevate digital content services and AI productivity.

So, let’s get to it. Read on to learn more about how using AI content management uplifts knowledge across the enterprise, driving positive impacts for the business, employees, and customers alike.

What is intelligent content?

Intelligent content is created by bringing content, people, and processes together, leveraging advanced technology, such as AI and machine learning, to make the content smarter. As a result, content is turned into a business asset, using data, metadata, and automation to create more informed organizational content insights and interactions.

Now maybe you’re thinking, our content is already pretty darn smart, and you might just be right. But to help you assess your company’s content IQ, here are five questions to consider:

How easy is it for employees to find and use content? (Keep in mind, only one-third of employees report their technology tools excel at enabling them to access timely information. 3 )

) Is information overload weighing people down? Are you able to ensure users receive content that is relevant to their tasks, roles, and permissions?

Is knowledge, including valuable insights and data, able to be effectively shared and reused across departments projects?

Are human-intensive efforts needed to distill, summarize, and analyze content?

Are repetitive tasks getting in the way of employees’ focusing on higher-value work?

If you answered “yes” to any of the above, AI content management can help, playing a pivotal role to free up employees’ time, expand the value of business content and boost organizational efficiency.

Intelligent content starts with content integration

To power the future of work and make content more intelligent across the enterprise, seamless content integration is a critical first step—bringing content and process together. With a content management platform that integrates with enterprise applications, companies break down silos, shedding light on knowledge within the systems that produce and consume information, such as SAP®, Microsoft® 365, Salesforce®, and other important LOB applications, such as HR systems including SAP® SuccessFactors®.

This widespread integration extends content management deeper into the organization, surfacing insights across the business to facilitate seamless information access, distribution and use. And when the power of generative AI combines with content management, the productivity transformation takes off, creating new ways to work smarter and faster together.

What is generative AI content management?

Generative AI (GenAI) content management uses artificial intelligence to streamline workflows, improve content quality, and deliver more personalized user experiences across digital platforms. Quite simply: the value of business content is improved by layering in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) into content management. When these are combined, organizations can enhance the way people work, extracting insights from various data types to deliver knowledge with context when and where needed.

OpenText’s content management and AI-powered solutions uncover knowledge across the business to boost the value of information stored in existing systems and create a culture of knowing. And when employees are “in the know,” they execute better, recognizing their own hidden potential and making space for new ways to contribute.

Organizations acknowledge, in the same Foundry MarketPulse survey, that by integrating GenAI and content management, four business impacts are within reach, including:

Enhance user engagement by delivering personalized content experience (54%)

Reduce manual effort through workflow automation (51%)

Remove inconsistencies in the customer/user experience (46%)

Reduce time wasted searching for information (45%)

It’s time to turn the explosion of content, applications, and information overload into a competitive advantage, applying GenAI on top of existing documents and repositories to unlock new business value, insights, and opportunities.

Watch AI productivity soar

With AI content management, organizations put chat-based conversational search, content discovery, summarization, and translation right at employees’ fingertips. With OpenText, organizations not only make information more accessible but also transform how information is used.

For example, employees simplify content comprehension with digestible AI-generated summaries, speeding decision-making and reducing the need to manually sift through documentation. Plus, built-in generative AI translation converts content into multiple languages to break down language barriers and broaden information reuse. And, by making content easier to locate and understand, organizations promote the reuse of existing knowledge, extending content across projects and initiatives.

Ready to create your organization’s culture of knowing with intelligent content and knowledge reimagined? Get started with AI productivity!

[1] The Foundry MarketPulse survey covers 101 respondents at U.S. companies with an average of $5.49 billion in annual revenue across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, and manufacturing. The majority of respondents are in IT roles.

[2] Ibid.

[3] CIO, Digital Friction Holds Back Today’s Businesses, 2024.