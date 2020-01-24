What can OpenText’s partnership with Microsoft do for you

Did you know that our collaborative partnership with Microsoft enables OpenText™ to develop business and industry solutions that leverage your existing investments in Microsoft technologies, while providing seamless access to information in your other enterprise applications?

Now that’s a win/win.

Microsoft’s application platform and productivity technologies, coupled with our deep understanding of Enterprise Information Management (EIM), enables organizations to connect all aspects of an information infrastructure and take advantage of the most valuable asset: information. This is great news because it helps to better scale business operations with confidence, improve IT and govern enterprise information – all at a lower total cost of ownership.

Business benefits

Through end-to-end solutions, the OpenText and Microsoft strategic alliance delivers a long list business benefits – let’s cover the two biggest:

Increased productivity: Microsoft technology is vital for nearly every organization on the planet, making integration across platforms an imperative for all businesses. OpenText™ Extended ECM is tightly integrated with Microsoft Office 365, allowing organizations to get more done—without more training. Better information lifecycle management: OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™ provides you with the ability to manage all the content created in Office 365 – including archiving and/or disposition of teams). This is key if you need to comply with regulatory rules that require archiving.

OpenText solutions embrace and extend the Microsoft platform, including Office 365, SharePoint, and Exchange. OpenText can also integrate all your content with lead process applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce® and Oracle.

