Where did the year go? OpenText Content Management for Human Resources CE 24.4

We’ve released numerous features and product updates in the last 12 months, along with hundreds of fixes, to enhance SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText and make it more flexible and performant for our clients. CE 24.4 includes not only these past improvements but also brings a brand-new list of features. Designed to reduce maintenance, enhance accessibility, and speed up HR processes, these updates will give HR professionals more time for strategic initiatives.

A new name for clarity

Before I start, we have an announcement which will simplify the product identity. OpenText has renamed this solution “OpenText™ Content Management for Human Resources” for OpenText contracts. For new customers it will make it easier to quickly understand and identify the product’s purpose. However, SAP contract users will continue to see and reference the product as “SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText.” Rest assured; continuity remains a priority.

It was a privilege for OpenText to be a Gold sponsor and for me to attend the SAP SuccessConnect event in Lisbon at the end of October 2024. Throughout SuccessConnect we heard how AI-driven innovation is helping to solve workforce and business challenges, and when I consider the many ways that AI and automation enhanced business processes were delivered in 2024, it seems to me OpenText Content Management for Human Resources CE 24.4 is continuing the theme.

Automated HR business user experience

Leveraging generative AI, HR teams can now apply summaries across any number of candidate and employee files and folders. This feature enables fast comparisons of applications to speed up the application review process, helping recruiters make quicker, more informed decisions. All users need to do is “Ask” to find employees who do not have an NDA. No more clicking around and searching to find that nugget of information. This could be used to instantly identify risk in a business acquisition by evaluating each employee’s file as part of a business merger to find particular contract clauses to improve governance. Previously this level of analysis would take days of precious time and resources.

AI employee file analysis.

Automation of offboarding to cut down on administrative tasks

Now, when an employee leaves the company, permissioned access can be changed immediately using a straightforward integrated and automated procedure.

This will improve the offboarding process for retired, terminated, or departed employees. The reduction of high-volume manual tasks for large retail or service companies with high employee turnover will be invaluable. In addition to allowing onboarding to quickly redistribute user licenses to new hires, this automated background synchronization job will help HR administrators stay on top of offboarding ‘paperwork’.

Enhanced employee mobile experience

Digital signatures and multi-signee documents

For global HR teams hiring across regions, supporting diverse digital signature authentication is essential to the security of the organization. Now, customized authentication rules ensure a seamless signing experience, allowing smoother cross-border hiring process. With HR teams that can be located anywhere in the world and hire people from all over the world, this improvement also increases compliance.

Multiple e-signing authentication.

Customizable Mobile App interface

Designed with deskless workers in mind, this release allows HR business users to simplify the HR Mobile App experience. By customizing the App to show only essential features, we’re making mobile navigation easier for employees, enhancing usability and efficiency.

Mobile UI simplification.

Greater user accessibility

Streamlined document generation

With the addition of an employee communication widget on the SuccessFactors Employee Central Home page, users can generate documents easily, without custom setups. This update reduces maintenance requirements and standardizes processes, leading to faster, more reliable communication.

Document generation ‘Homepage’ access.

Self-service reporting

To enhance project delivery, we now provide real-time access to document generation status. Certified consultants can address issues quickly, keeping configurations on track and reducing potential delays.

Looking ahead

As 2024 product releases conclude, we see how automation, self-service tools, and AI have taken front and center space in helping to innovate HR business process. We hope this year’s innovations will empower HR professionals to streamline operations, lower ownership costs, and focus on strategic priorities. Our latest features are designed to support HR in reimagining recruitment, onboarding, and the employee experience.

