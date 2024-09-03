What are OpenText AI assistants?

AI assistants are everywhere these days—Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant have become household names. In the business world, AI assistants are growing in popularity as well. These assistants take some of the burden off knowledge workers by tackling mundane, time-consuming tasks, freeing up workers to focus more on innovative and strategic projects that can help their organizations get ahead.

AI assistants for business are often integrated into software applications to help workers:

Find content and understand it quickly: AI assistants leverage conversational search to quickly discover content, eliminating the need for employees to perform time-consuming manual searches and reducing the chance for human error. AI assistants also summarize documents so workers can get up to speed faster and make better decisions.

Elevate user experiences: By providing contextual responses to IT service requests in natural language, AI assistants speed response times, improve service quality, and free up valuable IT resources.

Personalize recommendations and solutions: By analyzing customer data and past behavior, AI assistants can offer personalized product or service recommendations, enhancing the user experience and potentially increasing sales. They can also create personalized solutions to customer issues, boosting satisfaction and loyalty.

Perform data analysis and reporting: These assistants can process and analyze large volumes of data to generate reports, identify trends, and provide insights, supporting decision-making and strategic planning.

Automate administrative tasks: Routine tasks such as managing emails, handling basic bookkeeping, and performing repetitive administrative functions can be automated by AI assistants, allowing employees to focus on more complex work.

Onboard and train: AI assistants can provide users with training materials and answer questions from new employees, making it easier for new hires to get up to speed and delivering training content to employees as needed.

Develop and test software: AI assistants offer developers instant answers and summaries on features, tasks, tests, and user stories to streamline development workflows for enhanced efficiency without compromising on quality. Also, they can automatically create codeless tests from manual ones to improve software quality, mitigate risks, and address talent shortages.

Get better visibility into supply chains: AI assistants can identify supply chain risks and vulnerabilities based on broad and complex datasets. AI-assisted decision making can also help significantly reduce reaction times around unforeseen disruptions.

Find cybersecurity threats faster: AI assistants automate the process of detecting threats by finding patterns across diverse data flows, providing real-time detection that shields organizations from known and unknown threats.

OpenText AI assistants

AI assistants play an important role in information management strategies because they help ensure the right people get the right information at the right time. As a leader in information management, OpenText has developed AI assistants to help organizations get the most out of their information:

OpenText™ Content Aviator expands the value of your business content through the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) built into OpenText content management platforms, including OpenText™ Core Content, OpenText™ Extended ECM, and OpenText™ Documentum™. This AI content assistant puts chat-based conversational search, content discovery, summarization, and translation right at your employees’ fingertips.

OpenText™ Business Network Aviator brings the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) into the OpenText Business Network to answer questions and requests instantly. A conversational, self-service, virtual advisor helps increase efficiency and productivity by giving you access to the right information, right when you need it, so you can make right decisions faster. You can also use AI to securely track assets and shipments with an identity-driven IoT platform.

OpenText™ DevOps Aviator integrates AI for DevOps to optimize your software delivery life cycle. With its cutting-edge generative AI capabilities and next-generation LLM, DevOps Aviator empowers application developers, supercharges application delivery, and unlocks deep insights into your digital value stream KPIs.

OpenText™ Experience Aviator gives marketers and customer success teams an AI foundation to generate contextual, personalized, and relevant content, delighting customers while lightening the workload. Transform customer experience, boost performance, and deliver a personalized touch with private, generative AI and AI image generation.

OpenText™ Cybersecurity Aviator features a threat-detection approach that combines advanced, unsupervised machine learning models with rapid deployment, so new threat-detection models can be put in place within hours to protect from new and evolving threats.

OpenText™ IT Operations Aviator is a secure, private, virtual agent that empowers users to self-resolve common requests by providing relevant, contextual responses in natural language. It also simplifies troubleshooting for IT staff by retrieving pertinent information and suggesting remediation steps, reducing mean time to repair.

OpenText™ Aviator Platform helps you reduce costs, achieve real-time analytics, and make data-driven decisions based on strategic insights. With OpenText Aviator Database, Analytics, and Intelligence you can maximize the value of your diverse data to confidently predict and act on business opportunities while managing risk and costs.

Learn more about how OpenText™ Aviator set of business AI capabilities can help your knowledge workers become AI knowledge workers to increase productivity and drive your business forward.