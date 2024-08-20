Human Resource Management

What’s New in Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors

Release Update 24.3: The A, B, C of Advanced Features

August 20, 20243 minute read

ABCs

We are thrilled to announce the release of OpenText Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® Update 24.3. This update brings numerous process and feature improvements designed to enhance the capabilities of our HR solutions. In this blog, we’ll focus on the A, B, and C of this new cloud release: Advanced Technology, Business Automation, and Certainty.

Advanced Technology

Enhanced AI Capabilities*

The new release significantly upgrades our artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. AI now offers more detailed bullet points and highlights when summarizing documents within an employee file or across various HR departments, such as Training, Health, Safety, and Employee Relations. This content enhancement allows for:

  • Quick Comprehension: AI highlights key information in complex documents like contracts and policy documents, making it easier and faster to understand critical content.
  • Improved Document Summaries: By summarizing single or multiple documents, AI helps HR professionals quickly grasp essential points without having to read through entire files.
Summarize HR documents fast
Summarize HR documents fast with AI

Business Automation

Streamlined Document Management

The update introduces several automation features to simplify and streamline document management:

  • File Upload Widget: Now accessible at all folder levels, not just the workspace root. This HR-specific button pre-filters document types, ensuring only compatible files are uploaded, reducing errors and saving time.
  • Event Bot for Candidate Workspaces: Automatically applies necessary permissions aligned with SAP SuccessFactors, allowing HR recruiters to manage and access documents instantly after creating a candidate workspace.
New file upload widget
Ensure only compatible files are uploaded, reducing errors and saving time.

Integration with Third-Party Applications

Business automation is further extended with new ‘standard integration’ points:

  • Reduced Custom Integrations: This update reduces the need for custom integrations, creating efficiency within the HR department.
New 'standard integration' points
Business automation further extended with new third-party applications like WorkZone or CRM solutions

Certainty

Enhanced Security Measures

Security is paramount in this update, with several new features to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of HR documents:

  • Updated Authentication Method: X.509 Certificate-based authentication method enhances security for CMIS. System administrators should utilize this new authentication mechanism available in the SAP SuccessFactors configuration pages.
  • Improved E-Signing Audit Trail*: Expanded audit information during the e-signing workflow is now available in both PDF and non-PDF formats. This cost-saving solution for internal HR approvals can also serve as an effective alternative to third-party e-signing solutions.
Improved e-signing audit trail
Expanded audit information during the e-signing workflow is available in both PDF and non-PDF formats.

Conclusion

The A, B, C highlights for version 24.3 of Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors demonstrate our commitment to enhancing technology, automating business processes, and ensuring security for our HR customers.

For more details and to learn how these developments can benefit your HR business, please log in to the Customer Success Toolkit. Stay tuned for further updates and innovations that keep your HR operations efficient, secure, and ahead of the curve.

*Optional modules

Verna Tomkinson

Verna Tomkinson is a Senior Product Marketing Manager whose focus is supporting and building the global awareness of the OpenText HR solutions. With more than 6 years of experience successfully facilitating innovative HR Digital transformation programs, Verna is passionate about delivering a simple message which inspires business, improves employee experiences, and supports hybrid organizations.

