Transform performance engineering with the OpenText LoadRunner family

With the recent OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, many might be wondering, “What now?” The acquisition has taken the industry by storm, but what does it mean for the OpenText LoadRunner family, our performance engineering solutions?

Combined strength leads to more innovation

The LoadRunner family of solutions helps you deliver high performing applications by ensuring you can test complex load, stress, and performance scenarios. Your testing teams can achieve better test accuracy by emulating real-world network conditions and eliminate bottlenecks and dependencies by creating realistic API simulations. The LoadRunner family includes the following solutions:

LoadRunner Professional: Simplifies performance load testing for co-located teams.

LoadRunner Enterprise: Allows development teams across the globe to share and reuse load testing resources.

LoadRunner Cloud: Makes it easy to plan, run, and scale performance tests without the need to manage and maintain infrastructure.

LoadRunner Developer: Delivers shift-left performance testing throughout the development lifecycle.

So how will the acquisition impact these well-loved solutions? OpenText strives to innovate and evolve in the software industry, the LoadRunner family being no exception. We will continue to introduce new capabilities and features, as well as enhance the existing ones.

OpenText plans to transform performance engineering in every way possible! The combined strength of OpenText and Micro Focus will pave the way for continued innovative capabilities in performance engineering.

To learn more about this exciting journey, join us at OpenText World in October. The future of performance engineering is here, and it’s brighter than ever.

