The future of information management with OpenText and Google Cloud

Everything you need to know about the expanding partnership

Lindsay SterrettMay 27, 2022
OpenText™ and Google Cloud kicked off an exciting new strategic partnership in 2019 at OpenText World, where OpenText named Google Cloud its preferred cloud partner and Google Cloud selected OpenText as its preferred partner for Information Management (IM) services. Over the last three years, the two organizations have moved dozens of customers to Google Cloud, representing a 750% growth in IM workloads modernized on Google Cloud.

Enabling critical integrations

Marking another major milestone in the partnership, OpenText recently announced it will offer OpenText™ Core Content on Google Cloud to enable customers with next-generation enterprise content services on global, secure infrastructure. Core Content integrates SaaS content management with leading business applications, including SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, Salesforce, and Microsoft 365. The latest release of the platform also includes enhanced case management and digital signature integrations to boost productivity with a complete, modern SaaS platform.

Announcing exciting co-innovations

At the Google Workspace Summit, the two organizations shared how they will pair enterprise content services with Google Workspace to surface authoring and collaboration in leading business applications like SAP and Salesforce, an example of new co-innovations and integrations planned to improve productivity and power modern work for distributed and hybrid teams.

A screenshot demonstrating how Core Content will integrate with Google Workspace.
Core Content will integrate with Google Workspace to pair enterprise content management with collaboration, surfaced in lead business apps.

Hearing from the experts

To learn more about the future of information management with OpenText and Google Cloud, attend OpenText World EMEA for many opportunities to hear first-hand from OpenText and Google Cloud leadership and get a preview of the exciting innovations and integrations to come. 

Photo of Lindsay Sterrett

Lindsay Sterrett

As Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lindsay leads go-to-market for SaaS at OpenText. With over ten years in B2B and B2C software spanning product marketing, customer and field marketing, M&A, strategic programs and communications, Lindsay is most passionate about customer-centric marketing strategies and product experiences.  She is based in Southern California and holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

