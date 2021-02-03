Semiconductor firm adapts to remote work

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless businesses across the globe. When strict lockdown measures were introduced restricting travel, many of TDK-Micronas’ design engineers were unable to travel from their homes in the Grand Est region of France to the firms in Freiburg im Breisgau base in Germany.

Luckily, for several years the firm has been using OpenText™ Exceed™ TurboX to provide secure server-side application execution and front-end rendering. Delivered over a network connection, this effectively already meant that many of the 1,000 or so staff involved in the design of integrated circuits, were already working remotely.

For staff impacted by the travel ban, as well as many others, the need to transition to home working was an urgent one. Thankfully, the benefits of faster execution, with far less data being transmitted over its wide area network and engineers being able to use Microsoft® Windows® PCs, was already in place and the perfect foundation for remote access and home working.

“Throughout the lockdown, there have been no issues with OpenText Exceed TurboX working seamlessly, allowing our personnel to focus on their roles. As a forward thinking and innovative business, our decision to implement the solution a number of years ago has only been reinforced by the events of 2020,” said Paul Blenderman, Manager, Servers and Infrastructure, TDK-Micronas.

The detrimental impact and cost to the business would have been significant had development not been able to continue. With OpenText Exceed TurboX, engineers are still able to collaborate, benefitting from features like screen sharing.

TDK-Micronas has proven that Exceed TurboX can support its ‘new normal’ of home working. The firm has since recommended the solution to other TDK subsidiaries, helping them to benefit from the secure, remote access the solution provides. Read their full success story here.