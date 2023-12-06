Fortify and Mobb join forces for faster fixes in SAST 

As developers, we’re always striving to ship our code quickly while still maintaining the highest security standards. This balancing act can be tricky, as discovering and fixing vulnerabilities is a time-intensive process.

In order to address this pain point, OpenText™ Fortify, the longest running leader in application security testing, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Mobb, known for its best-in-class automated remediation tool, to accelerate and streamline the static analysis process for developers.

“At Fortify, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers and their development teams more efficient and secure. That’s why we’re so excited about our new partnership with Mobb and their auto-remediation solution,” said Brent Jenkins, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Fortify.

Any product that can significantly reduce rework for developers while also automatically fixing security vulnerabilities is a win for our customers. Mobb turns code vulnerabilities detected by Fortify into secure code fixes, then pushes those back into the codebase with one click.

“When Fortify was released 20 years ago, it was the first commercial SAST tool. It helped shape the application security industry and empowered developers to quickly find vulnerabilities in their own code”, said Eitan Worcel, CEO at Mobb “Mobb is looking to do the same but on the security remediation side, allowing developers to fix the reported vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently also improving their productivity.”

This level of integration streamlines developers’ workflows while ensuring defects don’t slip through the cracks.

No more shuttling back and forth between separate dashboards trying to map issues to solutions. With a single click, the resolved code can even be committed back to the code repo. This level of automation removes so much of the manual tedium that used to bog down the development process.

Security is no longer a roadblock but rather integrated seamlessly into the developer workflow. Teams can ship applications with confidence, knowing vulnerabilities will be discovered and addressed early in the process without slowing things down.

Want to see how it works, check out this demo showcasing the integration or you can read more about it here!

If you’d like any additional information or tips on setting up Fortify and Mobb for auto remediation, feel free to reach out. We’d be happy to provide guidance on getting the most out of this partnership. Happy coding!