Rewrite the rules of software delivery with OpenText quality management

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to deliver innovative and high-quality applications at an accelerated pace. Striking the right balance between speed, agility, and quality is crucial for success. The slightest mishap can lead to late software delivery, poor customer satisfaction, and rework.

OpenText™ quality management helps organization rewrite the rules of software delivery by fostering a culture of continuous improvement, so your software is delivered faster and more reliable. It is the secret weapon for highly functional developers, QA, and DevOps teams, enabling them to accelerate agile planning and development, ensure top-notch software quality, and boost transparency.

Reach your full potential with a combination of risk protection, defect management, advanced software testing, and analytics-focused insights with end-to-end traceability and visibility that empowers you to deliver top-tier quality software to market.

Fortify your business against risks

Prioritize the security and reliability of your software applications to safeguard your business and foster trust with your customers. With OpenText quality management, you can

Reduce security risks: Proactively identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Protect sensitive data: Safeguard information, intellectual property, and other valuable assets.

Maintain regulatory compliance: Ensure adherence to industry standards and regulations.

Master the software mayhem

Excessive time spent investigating and resolving defects can lead to delays in software delivery and decreased customer satisfaction. OpenText quality management centralizes defect tracking and management across the application lifecycle, making it easy for you to

Accelerate defect resolution: Assign defects to the appropriate developers and track their progress in real-time.

Improve accountability: Ensure that defects are addressed promptly and efficiently.

Reduce defects: Streamline workflows and minimize delays, resulting in higher-quality software.

Achieve optimal test coverage

Delivering high-quality software requires a comprehensive testing approach. Quality management with OpenText empowers you to achieve maximum test coverage by leveraging a combination of manual, automated, and model-based testing techniques at scale. This enables you to

Optimize your testing strategy: Monitor key metrics and analyze testing data to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.

Streamline testing: Standardize on software testing processes to improve efficiency and reduce time-to-market.

Meet expectations: Ensure that your software delivery management processes meet your customers' expectations.

Improve the developer experience across your SDLC

Siloed teams and processes can hinder productivity and lead to inefficient workflows. Software quality management breaks down these silos to streamline your application lifecycle, empowering you to

Gain real-time visibility: Get a 360-degree view of your entire enterprise ALM processes, from requirements to release.

Improve teamwork: Foster collaboration and alignment among agile and DevOps teams.

Make data-driven decisions: Use visual tools to analyze your development processes and make informed decisions.

Reimagine engineering with OpenText quality management

Join the ranks of others and rewrite the rules of software delivery with OpenText quality management. Accelerate agile planning and development, ensure top-notch software quality, and boost transparency to deliver faster, more reliable software on-time to your customers.

