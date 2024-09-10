Accelerate your work with Smart Assistant in OpenText DevOps Aviator

OpenText DevOps Aviator is a game-changer for software delivery professionals. It’s designed to tackle the industry’s pressing challenges, such as talent shortages and the need for speed in alignment with business strategies.

With its cutting-edge Al and LLM technologies, DevOps Aviator provides a seamless, Al-guided experience that accelerates work and automates testing. This means faster delivery, less repetitive work, and the elimination of outdated tools that hinder productivity. It’s a significant step forward in elevating the developer experience and optimizing the delivery process.

Smart AI-assisted chat experience

Leveraging the latest advances and innovations in LLM technology, DevOps Aviator empowers you to translate complex information into plain English. Its AI-assisted chat agent, called “Smart Assistant”, enables you to get results rapidly through a simple conversational interface.

You can use Smart Assistant’s chat interface to request information and get simple, concise responses in a user-friendly language. This lets you interact with AI to get quick answers about features, defects, tasks, and tests to gain insight and accelerate your work.

For convenience, sample quick-response buttons are at your disposal to guide you along the way.

Smart Assistant’s interactive chat experience also opens up the possibilities to

Level up productivity and efficiency across the entire value delivery flow.

Make better decisions to ensure you find relevant information.

Get answers whenever you need—24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Intelligent assistance for everyone

Smart Assistant in OpenText DevOps Aviator supports diverse use cases, from user story breakdowns, to feature summaries, concise summaries of user comments, analysis of root causes, and more.

The breadth and depth of possibilities are available for practically everyone on the team, which includes

Product Owners

Software Developers

QA Testers

Tech Writers

Marketing Specialists

Smart Assistant for Product Owners

Product Owners can level-set expectations for stakeholders and efficiently communicate their needs to developers. They can also

Generate a quick summary of features.

Get suggestions about additional functionality of a feature that should be added to its description.

Ask AI to show elements that can improve a feature’s description.

Summarize previous comments and related issues.

Rephrase the name and description in a user-oriented way.

Smart Assistant for Software Developers

Smart Assistant enables developers to save time and accelerate work. It allows them to

Generate a breakdown of suggested tasks.

Analyze root causes and impacted areas.

Get a breakdown of suggested user stories for a feature.

Summarize previous comments and related issues.

Smart Assistant for QA Testers

QA Testers can use Smart Assistant’s powerful AI-assisted chat agent to perform actions similar to software developers, as well as to optimize their testing efforts. For example, Smart Assistant enables them to

Quickly see the status of a test.

Find and merge existing tests easily.

Generate a breakdown of suggested tasks.

Analyze root causes and impacted areas.

Get a breakdown of suggested user stories for a feature.

Summarize previous comments and related issues.

Smart Assistant for Tech Writers

Tech Writers can instantly generate comprehensive user guides for feature specifications. With intuitive understanding of the functionalities, Smart Assistant creates on-the-fly and easy-to-follow documentation, saving valuable time for your documentation team.

Smart Assistant for Marketing Specialist

Smart Assistant enables Marketing Specialists to generate quick feature summaries to leverage user-facing content and assets.

Reimagine engineering with DevOps Aviator

DevOps Aviator saves time and delivers high-quality software while leaving risks and setbacks behind. No matter your level of expertise, its cutting-edge generative AI capabilities and next-generation LLM can reduce the burden on software development and testing.

Take productivity to new heights with DevOps Aviator to

Level up efficiency across the entire value delivery flow.

Accelerate decision-making with fast, actionable insights.

Reduce productivity from days to minutes.

Empower developers and testers with value generating work.

Learn more about OpenText DevOps Aviator.