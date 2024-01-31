Protecting sensitive data in the cloud with OpenText™ Voltage SecureData and Snowflake Horizon 

Data is one of the most valuable assets for any organization, but it also comes with risks and challenges. Strong data security is essential for complying with regulations, protecting customer trust, and avoiding costly breaches. However, traditional data protection techniques can introduce performance issues, complexity, and drive up your overall cloud compute and storage costs.

Snowflake Horizon, Snowflake’s built-in governance solution, addresses data security, privacy, and compliance issues, allowing customers to efficiently take action on their data and apps in a governed, secure environment. Snowflake Horizon makes it easy to integrate with security solutions like Voltage SecureData™ to enhance data protection across your entire data estate.

If you are looking for a way to conduct analytics at scale without compromising on data security, the Voltage SecureData integration with Snowflake Horizon is a great option to consider. SecureData enables you to encrypt, tokenize, or mask your data before loading it into the Snowflake Data Cloud, or as it lands. By doing so, you can reduce the risk of data breaches, comply with privacy regulations, and preserve the usability of your data for analytics and business intelligence, even in its protected form.

The Voltage SecureData integration with Snowflake Horizon is a comprehensive data protection solution that integrates seamlessly with Snowflake’s native features and capabilities, including external functions and dynamic data masking policies. You can use Voltage SecureData to protect any type of data, such as personally identifiable information, personal health information, financial data, intellectual property, or trade secrets. You can also choose from different protection methods, such as format-preserving encryption, secure stateless tokenization, or format-preserving hash, depending on your security and performance requirements.

The Voltage SecureData integration with Snowflake Horizon offers several benefits for your organization:

Enhanced data security: Voltage SecureData allows you to perform analytics and business intelligence on your protected data with role-based access enabled directly on specific data elements via SQL function calls or conducted transparently in combination with Snowflake masking policies.

Reduced compliance costs: Voltage SecureData helps you comply with various data privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CPRA, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and more, saving you time and money.

Learn more about Voltage SecureData Integrations for Snowflake here.