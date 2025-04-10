KuppingerCole recognizes OpenText as a Leader in data security

Data is the engine behind innovation and the top prize in every breach. By 2028, experts predict that the world will generate 394 zettabytes of data. For context, one zettabyte equals a trillion gigabytes. This is more than enough to store every movie made millions of times. As the volume of data continues to explode and spread across various systems, platforms, and geographies, organizations are struggling to keep up with the increasing complexity. This growing data sprawl is making them more vulnerable to breaches.

At OpenText, we are proud to help organizations safeguard their most valuable asset: data. We are excited to announce that OpenText earned recognition as an overall Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms. We achieved this recognition in all three categories: product leadership, innovation leadership, and market leadership.

This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, integrated, and scalable data security solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern data landscape.

A smarter, data-centric approach to security

OpenText’s data security platform combines data discovery, protection, and governance technologies to secure information throughout its lifecycle. Our portfolio includes:

These solutions give organizations the tools they need to locate sensitive data, assess risk, apply protection, and stay compliant. And it allows them to do this across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

OpenText offers comprehensive data lifecycle management and security solutions as well as integrations within existing enterprise ecosystems, all supported by a global reach and a wide range of further products within its cybersecurity portfolio."

Recognized across product, innovation, and market leadership

In the 2025 Leadership Compass, OpenText stands out in three key areas:

Product leadership: Our solutions provide comprehensive data security coverage, including data discovery, encryption, masking, tokenization, auditing, access management, and activity monitoring. We support various environments, from traditional databases to cloud-native platforms like Snowflake and Google BigQuery.

Innovation leadership: We continue to invest in the future of data security. KuppingerCole highlighted our use of format-preserving encryption, strong authentication, and privacy-enhancing technologies built for current and emerging threats.

Market leadership: With a global presence, a strong partner network, and the integration of the Micro Focus security portfolio, OpenText brings the scale and experience needed to support large and complex enterprises.

Built for today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environment

The KuppingerCole report highlights the importance of platforms that support diverse deployment models and complex data ecosystems. OpenText delivers flexible security solutions that organizations can deploy as cloud-based services, on-premises infrastructure, or fully managed offerings.

Our platform integrates with identity and access management tools, supports centralized auditing, and works seamlessly within existing authentication systems. Combined with our content management and information governance capabilities, organizations can embed security into business operations from the start.

Turning data security into a competitive advantage

When data is secure, accessible, and well-managed, it becomes a source of insight, efficiency, and innovation. OpenText helps organizations meet regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while embedding privacy and protection into everyday workflows. With advanced security technologies and improved data visibility, we help close gaps, reduce risk, and give you the confidence to move forward in a complex data landscape.

