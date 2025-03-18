Data security from the inside out: Unmasking insider threats

Some of the most famous childhood fables share undeniable parallels with cybersecurity, including data security. Their lessons are timeless, even though at times dark. However, they offer us cautionary tales about the necessity of being prepared and resilient to the dangers lurking beneath the surface.

Over the last few years, we’ve drawn inspiration from classics like The Three Little Pigs and The Ant and The Grasshopper to illustrate the importance of a well-rounded data security platform. But when it comes to insider threats, one story stands out: Little Red Riding Hood. The cunning hacker wolf doesn’t always need to huff and puff to break into your brick house. He might simply be wearing a disguise, posing as your trusted employee.

Protect your data from insider threats (and hacker wolves)

When we think about traditional cyberattacks, we often picture someone hiding in a basement wearing a hoodie, trying to force their way into our systems. That is why many organizations reinforce their outer defenses, but what about threats from within? Unlike external attacks, insider threats are more complicated to identify. This is because they originate in your trusted network and often take months to detect. It’s like trying to spot the wolf behind Grandma’s glasses and bonnet. You might not see the danger before it’s too late.

As organizations scale and adopt multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments, sensitive data is accessed from various locations, making it easier for hacker wolves to blend in. The need for a strong data security platform enhanced with threat detection and response has never been more urgent. Without it, businesses risk facing increasing phishing attacks, misuse of access privileges and slow data leaks.

OpenText helps you build a data defense that works inside out

To protect your data against increasing threats, you need a robust data security platform that encompasses the following capabilities:

• Data discovery and classification: Actively identify and categorize sensitive data, such as PII, PCI, and PHI. This allows you to implement effective risk mitigation measures such as data minimization, deletion and more to reduce your attack surface.

• Data protection: Take proactive steps to safeguard critical data wherever it lives. Use techniques like format-preserving encryption and tokenization, ensuring that stolen data remains useless to attackers.

• Data access control: Rigorously manage user permissions to ensure that only authorized personnel can access critical data. Implement automated remediation measures when credentials are compromised.

• Data threat monitoring: Quickly detect and respond to data exfiltration within days with AI-driven advanced behavioral analytics recognizing unusual movement patterns and insider threats before they escalate into full-scale breaches.

Just like in fables, things aren’t always what they seem. Protect your data, and don’t let insiders hide behind familiar faces undetected! Implement a comprehensive data security foundation, reinforced with threat detection and response, to ensure your organization remains resilient against evolving cyber threats.

