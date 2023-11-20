Preparing for holiday traffic: Chaos and performance engineering with Steadybit and OpenText

The holiday season is a critical time for businesses, with website traffic and user demand spiking considerably. This presents a chance to cultivate happy customers and boost profits, or alternatively, risk losing customers and tarnishing your reputation. Ensure it’s the former with a robust chaos and performance engineering strategy. It’s never too late to gear up for heightened traffic; it could surge unexpectedly–not just during anticipated times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Join David McLeish, Product Manager of Performance Engineering from OpenText™, and Benjamin Wilms, Co-Founder and CEO of Steadybit, as they explore the crucial role of chaos engineering and load testing in preparing for increased website traffic during the holiday season.

What you’ll learn

The importance of chaos engineering: Gain insight into why chaos engineering is crucial for preparing your website for high traffic during the holiday season. Integrating load testing and chaos engineering: Discover how these two approaches can complement each other to build more resilient, scalable systems. Actionable steps for holiday preparation: Walk away with practical tools and strategies to optimize your website performance in preparation for the holiday rush.

