Application Delivery

Preparing for holiday traffic: Chaos and performance engineering with Steadybit and OpenText

Join us for a webinar Nov. 21 at 11am ET and deck the halls with resilient code

Photo of Madison Hicks Madison HicksNovember 20, 2023
1 minute read
Little toy wooden car with toy Christmas tree tied to its roof appears to be traveling from right side of image to left on a wooden table top.

The holiday season is a critical time for businesses, with website traffic and user demand spiking considerably. This presents a chance to cultivate happy customers and boost profits, or alternatively, risk losing customers and tarnishing your reputation. Ensure it’s the former with a robust chaos and performance engineering strategy. It’s never too late to gear up for heightened traffic; it could surge unexpectedly–not just during anticipated times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

Join David McLeish, Product Manager of Performance Engineering from OpenText™, and Benjamin Wilms, Co-Founder and CEO of Steadybit, as they explore the crucial role of chaos engineering and load testing in preparing for increased website traffic during the holiday season.

What you’ll learn

  1. The importance of chaos engineering: Gain insight into why chaos engineering is crucial for preparing your website for high traffic during the holiday season.
  2. Integrating load testing and chaos engineering: Discover how these two approaches can complement each other to build more resilient, scalable systems.
  3. Actionable steps for holiday preparation: Walk away with practical tools and strategies to optimize your website performance in preparation for the holiday rush.

Ready to deck the halls with resilient code? Join us on Tuesday, November 21 at 11:00 AM ET. Register today.

For more information on how the OpenText LoadRunner family supports chaos engineering, visit our page Expect the Unexpected with Chaos Engineering.

Photo of Madison Hicks Madison HicksNovember 20, 2023
1 minute read
Photo of Madison Hicks

Madison Hicks

Madison Hicks is a Product Marketing Manager for OpenText Application Delivery. She leads product marketing efforts for performance engineering solutions like OpenText LoadRunner Professional, LoadRunner Enterprise, and Service Virtualization. A proud yellow jacket, she graduated from Georgia Tech and resides in Atlanta, GA.

Related Posts

Drive holiday season sales with digital-first communications

November 23, 2023

Predictions for the financial services industry in 2024

November 22, 2023

OpenText named a leader in the 2023 Aspire CXP and CCM Leaderboard market segments

November 6, 2023

Outsourcing vs. insourcing customer communications

November 1, 2023
Back to top button