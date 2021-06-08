Our commitment to protecting your content

What are the risks to your content? Do you know what kinds of information are at risk or the consequences if there is a data leak? Could you quantify that risk? The documents, attachments, images and other content circulating in your organization are important for your current and future business. But they also represent your pact with customers to protect their information. Protecting information is every user’s responsibility, but most users cannot reasonably manage this without automated assistance.

Are your content security practices evolving?

There are many types of threats, including inadvertent forwarding of document attachments, improper transfer of documents and, of course, internal and external bad actors. OpenText works continually to safeguard your content as threats grow.

OpenText joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

OpenText is now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA members include independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers that help customers guard against a world of evolving threats. They defend content by implementing Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) capabilities into their solutions.

Azure Information Protection (AIP) is one of many elements of MIP. AIP protects content by restricting what content can be seen and how it can be used or shared with others inside or outside of the organization.

OpenText’s Mike Safar recently published a blog and short video covering how OpenText™ Extended ECM works with Office 365 to transparently and elegantly protect content, giving users the assistance and assurance they need.

Look for OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™ in the MISA catalog at https://www.microsoft.com/misapartnercatalog.



