Unlock the power of AI integration with OpenText and Salesforce

OpenText and Salesforce have been innovating together since 2016, integrating our leading content management solutions for Salesforce to empower Sales and Customer Service teams with 360-degree customer view and process automation. Now, we’re elevating our solutions with GenAI to deliver smarter, more efficient workflows.

AI adoption surges, driving the need for trustworthy data

AI is transforming Sales and Service: 83% of AI-powered sales teams saw revenue growth, and 93% of service teams report time and cost savings [1]. But with AI adoption surging, 98% of Sales leaders stress the need for accurate, secure, and compliant data [1]. OpenText Content Cloud solutions provide the foundation for trustworthy AI, further strengthening our integrated solutions with Salesforce.

OpenText and Salesforce: Advancing AI innovation

Last year, we integrated OpenText™ Content Management for Salesforce and OpenText™ Core Content Management for Salesforce with OpenText™ Content Aviator, delivering AI-driven insights. At Dreamforce 2024, OpenText was selected as a launch partner for the Agentforce Partner Network, showcasing how Content Aviator integrated with Agentforce speeds up claims processing. Now OpenText is proud to lead as an AI innovation partner with our solution available on Salesforce’s new AgentExchange marketplace to deploy AI agents easier than ever.

Uncover AI insights to drive Agentforce actions

OpenText Content Aviator for Agentforce AI integration empowers Sales and Customer Service teams with AI-driven actionable insights to boost productivity and accelerate processes.

OpenText Content Aviator extracts valuable AI-driven insights from unstructured data such as documents, contracts, emails and other sales and customer content in OpenText Content Management which is accessed directly in Salesforce. Agentforce then leverages this locked away critical business information to make informed, data-driven AI Actions to maximize efficiency.

Key benefits:

Find, summarize, and translate business workspace content, directly with Agentforce. For example, Sales representatives can summarize a customer buying trends and upsell products that resonate or a Customer Service agent can easily summarize and resolve a claim.

Seamlessly update your Salesforce information with Content Aviator insights, reducing manual entry and errors.

Interact with customers more intelligently: Personalize email responses with Content Aviator AI insights; then create and send it from Agentforce.

Results:

Sales teams close deals faster with AI-powered insights.

Customer Service delivers more accurate, personalized support to keep customers.

Claims processing becomes seamless and efficient.

OpenText Content Aviator for Agentforce is integrated with OpenText Content Management CE 25.1 and will expand to OpenText Core Content Management SaaS in CE 25.3.

Integrate OpenText Content Aviator actionable insights, directly in Salesforce Agentforce.

Future AI integration strategy

AI innovation is accelerating, and we’re just getting started. Salesforce is a key strategic partner in OpenText’s overall AI-to-AI integration strategy, and this integration is the first phase.

OpenText is expanding AI-driven Agent actions across the entire content lifecycle—from capture to management to delivery. Future enhancements will also include:

Additional AI agents for Sales and Service.

Industry-specific solutions, starting with banking and insurance use cases.

Bi-directional AI responses, blending insights from both AI systems for superior automation and data quality.

The future of AI-driven customer engagement is here, and OpenText is proud to lead this transformation alongside Salesforce.

Experience AI-powered efficiency

Explore OpenText Content Aviator for Agentforce on Salesforce AgentExchange, and visit the Salesforce AppExchange to see all our joint solutions.