DevOps vs DevSecOps: Key differences and why they matter

Mary Ludwig

August 12, 20253 min read

mid-bosy shot of three office workers around laptop with devops vs devsecops icons floating above the keyboard: security, process, etc icons.

In software development, methodologies come and go but few have made as profound an impact as DevOps. Then came DevSecOps, the security-enhanced sibling that promises to integrate security into every stage of the DevOps lifecycle.

But what exactly sets DevSecOps apart from DevOps? And does adding “Sec” really change the game?

Let’s break it down.

DevOps: Speed meets collaboration

DevOps is a set of practices that aims to bridge the gap between software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). Its goal is simple but powerful: enable organizations to deliver applications and services at high velocity.

Key characteristics of DevOps:

  • Collaboration between dev and ops teams
  • CI/CD pipelines for faster, automated deployments
  • Infrastructure as Code (IaC) for consistency and scalability
  • Monitoring and logging to ensure performance and uptime

DevOps is all about speed, automation, and breaking down silos.

DevSecOps: Security joins the party

DevSecOps builds on the foundation of DevOps by integrating security into the development process from the very beginning. Instead of treating security as a final gate, DevSecOps embeds it into every phase of the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Key characteristics of DevSecOps:

  • Shift-left security, where security practices begin in early development stages
  • Automated security testing within CI/CD pipelines
  • Threat modeling and compliance checks as code is developed
  • Collaboration between development, operations, and security teams

With DevSecOps, security becomes everyone’s responsibility, not just the security team’s problem at the end of the pipeline.

DevOps vs DevSecOps: What’s the difference?

FeatureDevOpsDevSecOps
FocusSpeed, automation, and reliabilitySpeed, automation + integrated security from start to finish
Team involvementDev + OpsDev + Ops + Security
Security approachOften reactive, tested at the endProactive, built-in from the start
ToolingCI/CD, IaC, monitoring toolsCI/CD + SAST, DAST, container scanning, policy-as-code
GoalDeliver fast, reliable codeDeliver fast, reliable, and secure code

Why DevSecOps matters

In today’s cloud-native, microservices-driven world, the attack surface is expanding rapidly. High-profile breaches often exploit vulnerabilities that could have been caught earlier with a security-first mindset.

Adopting DevSecOps leads to:

  • Fewer vulnerabilities in production
  • Faster remediation of security issues
  • Improved compliance with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS
  • Better collaboration across traditionally siloed teams

It’s not about slowing down development, it’s about enabling secure development at speed.

Can you transition from DevOps to DevSecOps?

Absolutely. Here are some steps to begin:

  1. Educate teams on secure coding practices and threat awareness.
  2. Integrate security tools into your CI/CD pipelines.
  3. Automate security testing to ensure it scales with development.
  4. Foster a culture where security is part of every conversation.

The transition isn’t just technical, it’s cultural.

Speed is great. Security is better. Both is best.

DevOps transformed how we build and deliver software. DevSecOps is transforming how we build secure software. While DevOps gets you to production faster, DevSecOps ensures you get there at speed, safely.

In a world where cyber threats are increasing in frequency and complexity, security can no longer be an afterthought. Incorporating security into your DevOps isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity.

Ready to shift left? Your code (and your customers) will thank you. Learn more about how OpenText solutions help you deliver software faster without sacrificing security.

Mary Ludwig

Mary Ludwig is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText. Her diverse background spans across development and product management, providing over 5 years experience in software development and DevOps. Mary got her degree in Operations Management from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder. At OpenText, Mary manages product marketing for Project and Portfolio Management as well as ValueEdge strategy.

