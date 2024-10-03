OpenText World 2024: What’s in it for you?

Whether you’re a business leader, developer, or technical user, OpenText World 2024 is the conference for you. Mav, our AI-generated friend, and his colleagues are excited to guide you through the world of information management in Las Vegas November 18-21. To help you explore the concept that reimagining information can change the way you work, we’ve got inspiring keynotes, dozens of breakout sessions, pre-conference training, certification opportunities, networking events, and much more.

Business leaders: Expand your expertise

Use OpenText World 2024 as an opportunity to raise your profile and become known as a leader in your area. The following are just a few examples of how business leaders can enrich their knowledge and hone their strategies at the event:

Keynotes: To find inspiration, look no further than the line up of speakers we have planned. Highlights include special guest speaker tennis great Venus Williams, who has demonstrated leadership both on and off the court. OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will present his vision for the future, and OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi S. Majzoub will outline the latest innovations in our Cloud Edition (CE) releases. And don’t miss OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Shannon Bell , who will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how OpenText is using its own technology to drive innovation. Plus, attendees can join product-specific keynotes that drill into the challenges and opportunities you face and demonstrate how OpenText solutions can help.

Technical users: Sharpen your skills

OpenText World 2024 is your chance to further explore products you already use while learning about new solutions and services. The following are just a few examples of how technical users can get the most out of the conference:

Pre-conference training : Take a deep dive into OpenText products during these instructor-led sessions November 17 and 18 to uplevel your skills and expand your knowledge. Gain the essentials you need to be successful with OpenText products and learn from experts as they walk you through hands-on activities and best practices. And with user adoption training sessions, you can learn how to help your users get the most out of OpenText products and maximize value. This two-day training opportunity is available for $1,599 as an add-on to the in-person conference pass.

Developers: Solve complex problems

In addition to the above offerings, OpenText World 2024 will give developers a chance to enhance their skills and get hands-on with new products. At our Developer labs you’ll get an immersive experience with the latest OpenText products, services, and APIs. Our product experts will guide you through interactive workshops, providing you a deep understanding of how to leverage APIs, advanced configurations, and AI-assisted development.

There are so many reasons to be a part of OpenText World 2024 and explore the benefits of information reimagined. Register before October 14 for the full-conference promotional price of $1,899 USD and get $200 off the current price with discount code MarS24OTW200.