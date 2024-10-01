OpenText Reimagines Information at Financial Services Summit in NYC 

OpenText is presenting the Financial Services Summit 2024, which taking place on Oct. 2 at 48 Wall Street, New York City. This exclusive in-person event focuses on harnessing AI to enhance trust and regulatory compliance in the financial services industry.

At this world-class summit, attendees will gain insights into leveraging AI for enhanced customer interactions and seamless compliance from industry leaders. OpenText will also showcase transformative technologies enabling secure and agile financial services.

Event Highlights Include:

Information Reimagined with Sandy Ono: Join OpenText Executive Vice President and CMO Sandy Ono to explore how to elevate human potential with information management and transform Financial Services organization with Business Cloud, Business AI, and Business Technology.

DevSecOps: The Foundation for Trust in Financial Services Development: Learn how integrating development, security and operations can protect sensitive data and accelerate innovation while maintaining trust with Gabe Martinez, Director of Product Marketing at OpenText, and Hemant Anugonda, Assistant Vice President (Application Quality Services) for Tokio Marine North America Services.

Building Resilience, Ensuring Compliance & Improving Trust in Financial Services: OpenText Chief Security Strategist Rob Aragao and Sr. Director, Code Security at Fiserv John Van Houten will share actionable steps to strengthen an organization’s resilience in the face of evolving cyber threats and compliance with regulatory frameworks such as NYDFS, DORA and NIST 2.0 CSF 2.0.

“At OpenText, we are committed to empowering the financial sector with innovative AI solutions that enable trust and compliance without compromising agility,” Ono said. “This summit offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore how AI can shape the future of financial services.”

For more information and registration, visit OpenText Financial Services Summit.