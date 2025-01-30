Security

Tackling security operations challenges with OpenText™ Threat Detection and Response solutions 

Joe Leung

January 30, 20252 min read

The cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, presenting complex challenges for security operations teams. Organizations today face increasing volumes of alerts, evolving threat vectors, and the daunting task of managing security across hybrid environments. Addressing these challenges requires advanced solutions that not only detect threats but also provide actionable insights to neutralize them effectively. 

Key security operations challenges

  1. Alert overload: Security teams often face an overwhelming number of alerts, making it difficult to identify and prioritize genuine threats amidst noise. This overload hampers response times and increases the risk of missing critical incidents. 
  2. Evolving threat landscape: Cybercriminals leverage sophisticated tools and techniques, such as AI-driven attacks, to exploit vulnerabilities. Staying ahead of these threats requires continuous innovation in detection and response strategies. 
  3. Resource constraints: Many organizations struggle with limited security personnel and resources, making it challenging to monitor and respond to threats effectively across expansive digital infrastructures. 
  4. Integration complexity: Security tools that operate in silos create fragmented environments, complicating data correlation and delaying incident response. 

        How OpenText™ Threat Detection and Response solutions help 

        OpenText’s comprehensive suite of threat detection and response solutions directly addresses these challenges: 

        • Automated threat detection: Leveraging AI and machine learning, OpenText solutions sift through large volumes of data to identify high-priority threats with precision, reducing alert fatigue. 
        • Comprehensive visibility: These solutions provide unified visibility across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, ensuring no blind spots in threat detection. 
        • Streamlined response: With automated workflows and advanced analytics, OpenText accelerates incident response, enabling security teams to neutralize threats faster and with greater confidence. 
        • Seamless integration: OpenText’s open architecture ensures smooth integration with existing security tools, fostering a cohesive and efficient security ecosystem. 

        By empowering security teams with cutting-edge tools and actionable intelligence, OpenText Threat Detection and Response solutions help organizations navigate today’s complex security landscape with resilience and confidence. 

        Joe Leung

        Joe Leung is the product marketing director for OpenText Cybersecurity’s Threat Detection and Response portfolio. Prior to this role, he was the AI product marketing manager focused on use cases for unstructured data analytics. One of the key use cases was converged security.

