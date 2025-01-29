Davos 2025: Financial services embrace AI and cybersecurity for a resilient future

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2025, the financial services industry was in the spotlight, navigating a landscape of opportunity and challenge. With global economic growth forecasted at 3.3% by the IMF, financial leaders discussed how technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, could drive resilience and growth in a dynamic global economy.

AI: transforming financial services

AI dominated conversations as a transformative force for banking and insurance. According to McKinsey, the financial services industry could see a 40% increase in productivity. Most of this will be through AI-driven automation by 2030 and across the banking industry. Generative AI could deliver value equal to an additional $200 billion to $340 billion annually. At Davos, banks highlighted real-world applications:

Cybersecurity: the non-negotiable priority

With cyberattacks costing the global economy $8.4 trillion in 2024, cybersecurity emerged as a critical focus at Davos. Financial institutions are under pressure to protect sensitive data and maintain trust. Key insights included:

Investment Surge: 64% of organizations plan to increase their IT budgets in 2025

64% of organizations plan to increase their IT budgets in 2025 Third-Party Risk Management: Regulations like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) emphasize safeguarding third-party providers.

Regulations like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) emphasize safeguarding third-party providers. Real-Time Defense: AI-powered cybersecurity tools detect threats faster than traditional systems.

Regional trends: optimism vs. caution

In the U.S., financial leaders predicted robust IPO activity, fueled by AI innovation and strong economic fundamentals. Europe, however, faced hurdles, with growth projected at just 1%, highlighting the need for digital transformation to remain competitive.

Key takeaways from Davos 2025

The financial services industry is investing heavily in AI and cybersecurity to enhance resilience.

Emerging technologies like AI are reshaping customer experiences and improving operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity remains non-negotiable as firms defend against increasing threats in an interconnected world.

As the financial sector evolves, leaders at Davos 2025 agreed: embracing AI and bolstering cybersecurity aren’t just strategies—they’re imperatives for success in the next era of global finance.

How OpenText empowers financial services

OpenText stands out as a trusted partner for financial services organizations aiming to harness the power of AI and bolster cybersecurity. By integrating advanced solutions across the industry’s digital ecosystem, OpenText helps institutions achieve resilience, compliance, and operational excellence.

AI-Powered automation: OpenText solutions like AI-driven analytics streamline loan application processing, fraud detection, and customer interactions. For instance, automated document summarization and content search ensure faster, more accurate loan decisions.

Enhanced cybersecurity: OpenText’s cybersecurity suite provides real-time threat detection, incident response, and third-party risk monitoring, all critical for meeting DORA requirements. Simulations and penetration testing improve system resilience against evolving cyber threats.

DevOps and DevSecOps: OpenText embeds security into development processes, ensuring secure and compliant software deployment. Automated workflows reduce downtime and enhance ICT risk management.

Secure information management: OpenText’s Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provide centralized data storage, enabling quick access to compliance documentation during audits and fostering secure information sharing across financial institutions.

Connected supply chains: The theme from Davos this year was collaboration for an intelligent age. OpenText Business Network supports secure, seamless exchange of financial data with third-party vendors and partners, ensuring compliance with DORA’s third-party risk management mandates. The focus on

By leveraging OpenText technologies, financial institutions can enhance customer trust, streamline operations, and position themselves as leaders in innovation.