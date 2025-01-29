Banking

Davos 2025: Financial services embrace AI and cybersecurity for a resilient future

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2025, the financial services industry was in the spotlight, navigating a landscape of opportunity and challenge.

Monica Hovsepian profile picture
Monica Hovsepian

January 29, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2025, the financial services industry was in the spotlight, navigating a landscape of opportunity and challenge. With global economic growth forecasted at 3.3% by the IMF, financial leaders discussed how technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, could drive resilience and growth in a dynamic global economy.

AI: transforming financial services

AI dominated conversations as a transformative force for banking and insurance. According to McKinsey, the financial services industry could see a 40% increase in productivity. Most of this will be through AI-driven automation by 2030 and across the banking industry. Generative AI could deliver value equal to an additional $200 billion to $340 billion annually. At Davos, banks highlighted real-world applications:

Cybersecurity: the non-negotiable priority

With cyberattacks costing the global economy $8.4 trillion in 2024, cybersecurity emerged as a critical focus at Davos. Financial institutions are under pressure to protect sensitive data and maintain trust. Key insights included:

  • Investment Surge: 64% of organizations plan to increase their IT budgets in 2025
  • Third-Party Risk Management: Regulations like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) emphasize safeguarding third-party providers.
  • Real-Time Defense: AI-powered cybersecurity tools detect threats faster than traditional systems.

In the U.S., financial leaders predicted robust IPO activity, fueled by AI innovation and strong economic fundamentals. Europe, however, faced hurdles, with growth projected at just 1%, highlighting the need for digital transformation to remain competitive.

Key takeaways from Davos 2025

  • The financial services industry is investing heavily in AI and cybersecurity to enhance resilience.
  • Emerging technologies like AI are reshaping customer experiences and improving operational efficiency.
  • Cybersecurity remains non-negotiable as firms defend against increasing threats in an interconnected world.

As the financial sector evolves, leaders at Davos 2025 agreed: embracing AI and bolstering cybersecurity aren’t just strategies—they’re imperatives for success in the next era of global finance.

How OpenText empowers financial services

OpenText stands out as a trusted partner for financial services organizations aiming to harness the power of AI and bolster cybersecurity. By integrating advanced solutions across the industry’s digital ecosystem, OpenText helps institutions achieve resilience, compliance, and operational excellence.

AI-Powered automation: OpenText solutions like AI-driven analytics streamline loan application processing, fraud detection, and customer interactions. For instance, automated document summarization and content search ensure faster, more accurate loan decisions.

Enhanced cybersecurity: OpenText’s cybersecurity suite provides real-time threat detection, incident response, and third-party risk monitoring, all critical for meeting DORA requirements. Simulations and penetration testing improve system resilience against evolving cyber threats.

DevOps and DevSecOps: OpenText embeds security into development processes, ensuring secure and compliant software deployment. Automated workflows reduce downtime and enhance ICT risk management.

Secure information management: OpenText’s Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provide centralized data storage, enabling quick access to compliance documentation during audits and fostering secure information sharing across financial institutions.

Connected supply chains: The theme from Davos this year was collaboration for an intelligent age. OpenText Business Network supports secure, seamless exchange of financial data with third-party vendors and partners, ensuring compliance with DORA’s third-party risk management mandates. The focus on

By leveraging OpenText technologies, financial institutions can enhance customer trust, streamline operations, and position themselves as leaders in innovation.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Monica Hovsepian avatar image

Monica Hovsepian

Monica Hovsepian is the Global Industry Strategist for Financial Services at OpenText. With more than two decades of financial industry experience, Monica has become a trusted subject matter expert in the Financial Services Industry, having worked with numerous large and international banks in North America, Europe and Asia.

See all posts

More from the author

Financial services 2025: A thrilling tech-powered revolution 
Banking

Financial services 2025: A thrilling tech-powered revolution 

The top trends predicted to impact financial services and banking in 2025

December 18, 2024

3 min read

6 ways messaging supercharges mid-market financial services
Customer Experience

6 ways messaging supercharges mid-market financial services

Fast, easy, personalized, and engaging experiences are the name of the game in financial services. It’s not just competitors you’re up against but also experience…

August 26, 2024

4 min read

No more chasing paper trails – capture all your financial fax with digital precision
Digital Fax

No more chasing paper trails – capture all your financial fax with digital precision

Implementing digital fax and capture systems can lead to significant cost reductions: 

July 09, 2024

4 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?