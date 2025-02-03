OpenText Private Cloud:  The right choice for your business

Second in a series of blogs about private cloud

When it comes to choosing the best cloud solution for your business, there’s no such thing as “one size fits all.” Yet many enterprises find themselves juggling with the complexity of public clouds or dealing with the limitations of on-premises solutions.

Enter OpenText™ Private Cloud, the sweet spot for businesses looking for scalable, secure, and efficient cloud infrastructure tailored to your unique needs.

Whether you’re an enterprise IT professional, cloud architect, or business leader seeking innovative cloud solutions, this blog outlines why OpenText Private Cloud, powered by the OpenText Cloud Operating Framework, ticks all the right boxes.

Before we dig into specifics, let’s answer the question: What is a private cloud? It’s a dedicated cloud environment tailored exclusively for a single organization. Unlike public clouds, you don’t share resources with other organizations, giving you greater control over your data, security, and infrastructure. For businesses that deal with critical workloads or require complex cloud operations, private clouds offer the best of all worlds.

Why choose OpenText for private cloud services? Simply put, OpenText takes private cloud to a whole new level—combining cutting-edge architecture with in-depth customization to meet your business needs.

The OpenText Private Cloud difference

Here’s how OpenText differentiates itself from other private cloud solutions:

1. Industry-leading data management

Enjoy world-class enterprise data management tools that ensure your information is organized, secure, and accessible at all times. OpenText solutions help you turn data into insights, so you can make smarter decisions, faster.

2. Scalability on demand



The biggest driver of cloud adoption? Scalability—and OpenText goes above and beyond.

Thanks to the OpenText Cloud Operating Framework, your business can handle unpredictable workloads and spontaneously adapt to unforeseen demand highs or lows. Say goodbye to over-engineered solutions and hello to flexibility.

Vertical scalability : Boost computing power when your workloads need it most.

: Boost computing power when your workloads need it most. Horizontal scalability: Add more clusters on demand to support additional workloads.

Whether you’re running a global enterprise or starting small, OpenText ensures your cloud infrastructure evolves with your needs.

Quick tip: If you’re searching for “scalable cloud solutions,” stop right here—OpenText is your match!



3. Unparalleled security

Data breaches and cyberattacks are nightmares for enterprises. But with OpenText Private Cloud, your data is fortified with multi-layered security measures designed to keep your systems safe.

OpenText incorporates the following security features into its architecture:

Advanced identity and access management (IAM) to minimize unauthorized access.

to minimize unauthorized access. End-to-end encryption for safeguarding sensitive information.

for safeguarding sensitive information. Real-time threat detection and monitoring.

Plus, our compliance with global security standards such as ISO 27001 offers peace of mind for even the most risk-averse organizations. With OpenText, your cloud is as secure as a vault.

4. Reliability you can count on



Downtime in cloud operations can spell disaster for organizations reliant on digital infrastructure. OpenText Private Cloud is designed to provide uninterrupted reliability.



Resiliency: Built with redundancy in mind, OpenText ensures there are no single points of failure. From zonal redundancy to geo-replication , your services continue running even during unexpected outages.

Built with redundancy in mind, OpenText ensures there are no single points of failure. From to , your services continue running even during unexpected outages. Recoverability: With swift recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs), OpenText minimizes service disruption in the rare event of a failure.



This means you can trust your critical workloads are secure, recoverable, and operational when it matters most. Because, as we say, downtime isn’t just downtime—it impacts your business.



5. Performance efficiency for high-stakes operations



Efficiency is the backbone of any successful cloud deployment, and OpenText ensures that resources are optimized to meet your evolving needs.



Here’s what performance efficiency looks like with OpenText Private Cloud:



Right-sized deployments: Tailored provisioning of cloud resources to avoid overspending while meeting performance goals.

Tailored provisioning of cloud resources to avoid overspending while meeting performance goals. Global reach: Deploy services across multiple regions for low latency and better user experiences .

Deploy services across multiple regions for and . Advanced tech adoption: Stay ahead with seamless integration of AI-powered tools and cutting-edge technologies.

OpenText ensures your systems not only perform optimally but do so at a cost that makes business sense.



6. Cost optimization at its core

The reality of cloud computing? Costs can spiral out of control—fast. Transitioning from a traditional on-premises model to OpenText Private Cloud helps reduce operational costs significantly. By eliminating expenses related to maintaining physical servers, updating legacy systems, and paying for unused resources, enterprises can save 30–40% on IT costs.



OpenText’s CloudOps practices ensure businesses stay on top of spending without compromising performance.

Here’s how OpenText helps you save:



Optimal use of committed use discounts (CUDs) with hyperscaler partners.

with hyperscaler partners. Real-time spend tracking and attribution to understand ROI.

to understand ROI. Continuous monitoring and analysis to eliminate idle resources and optimize costs.

With OpenText, your private cloud operates as efficiently as your business runs.



7. Faster time to market



Agility equals money. OpenText Private Cloud accelerates your readiness to launch new products or services by enabling rapid provisioning of resources and reducing lengthy approval cycles.



8. Continuous innovation

With OpenText’s regular updates and upgrades, businesses never fall behind the curve. Access to cutting-edge tools empowers organizations to innovate continuously and remain competitive.



Why choose private cloud over public cloud?

While public clouds typically get all the attention, private clouds bring unmatched control and customization to the table. Here’s how OpenText Private Cloud outshines public cloud solutions:



For enterprises with unique workloads, regulatory demands, or sensitive data processing, a private cloud with OpenText isn’t just the better choice—it’s the right choice.



The OpenText Cloud Operating Framework advantage

At the core of OpenText’s private cloud offering is the Cloud Operating Framework—a robust foundation enabling seamless automation, change management, and operations. Here’s what makes the OpenText framework a game-changer:



Change management ensures that all changes are tracked, logged, and managed to minimize errors.

ensures that all changes are tracked, logged, and managed to minimize errors. Automation decreases manual intervention via scripting, rules logic, and processes—speeding up deployment and updates.

This framework simplifies complexity, ensuring your business benefits from private cloud resources without added operational headaches.

OpenText Private Cloud success story



A financial institution that leveraged OpenText’s private cloud to revolutionize its operations saw the following results:



Achieved 99.9% uptime

Saved 35% in annual IT expenses

Enhanced data security with compliance protocols like GDPR

