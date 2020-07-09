OpenText and SAP: Digital Zone

OpenText launched its Digital Zone strategy in mid-April to deliver an exceptional communication strategy to our customers. With a specific focus on OpenText and SAP, the “Run Resilient. Run Digital.” Digital Zone brings you the best in webinars and content across all OpenText & SAP products, solutions, and customers.

Following is a run-down of recent events, and check out this “What’s On” for information on future events across all of OpenText’s Digital Zones. All of the events below are still available on-demand to watch again.

As we started planning for the Digital Zone, we received a great boost when 3M agreed to present the first session, “How 3M is ensuring business and finance continuity during challenging times”. Our guest presenter Miranda Knopper, Global Accounts Payable Lead at 3M shared great insights into how 3M had shifted product development to prioritize Personal Protection Equipment and started partnerships with manufacturers like Ford on fighting COVID-19. Miranda then went onto describe the personal working changes that had impacted the Accounts Payable organization, including temporary closure of their service centers with staff now working from home, switching to electronic invoicing due to the disruption in the post services in some countries and how OpenText™ solutions like OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions and OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions enabled the Accounts Payable organization to ensure business continuity even in the face of current working challenges.

Following the 3M presentation, my colleague Matthias Niessen presented a session entitled Realize the ROI of SAP S/4HANA Finance automation. Matthias spoke about some of the features and capabilities in Vendor Invoice Management that 3M is using, as well as some of the other benefits that customers can gain from using the solution. He also described the new capabilities we have added to allow Vendor Invoice Management to process almost any incoming document for SAP, not just Invoices.

Next, we welcomed Peter Chen, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Stericycle as we started to look at the value of the OpenText solutions when implemented with SAP S/4HANA. Peter presented a session titled “Environmental compliance leader runs resilient with SAP S/4HANA and OpenText”. For those of you who don’t know the name, Stericycle specializes in collecting and disposing of regulated substances such as medical waste, sharps, and hazardous materials. Peter talked about how Stericycle’s decision to use SAP S/4HANA, along with various OpenText solutions including Extended ECM for SAP and OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors®, had given them a foundation for adaptive business processes and an agile operating model that will span across business-wide processes across Stericycle.

Next, Ryan Colaco jointly presented with Sheila McCarthy and Garth Despain from SAP, a session entitled Digital isn’t optional anymore around the move to SAP S/4HANA. Ryan described some of the key concerns that SAP ECC customers have when they are planning to move to SAP S/4HANA – one of the primary concerns (provided by SAP Insider) being around data migration, whether in a green or brownfield migration. Ryan then described the 3 phases of the SAP S/4HANA program: Prepare, Extended, and Innovate. Garth spoke about some concrete ideas to leverage SAP S/4HANA’s capabilities alongside OpenText Document Presentment and SAP Qualtrics to connect the O (Operational data) with the X (Experience data) to understand how operational changes impact customer and employee experiences. Packed with customer stories including Stericycle, Sysmex, Engie Electrobel, and others, this was a great follow up to the previous Stericycle session.

