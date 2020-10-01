Maximize ROI by optimizing digital asset management productivity

Over the years, Digital Asset Management (DAM) has transformed from a digital media storage hub to a solution with the addition of improved collaboration, automation capabilities, and augmented artificial intelligence.

Here are five key considerations for DAM implementations to optimize overall productivity and increase ROI:

1. Set up DAM with accelerated file transfer

As image and video files grow to gigabyte size, waiting hours for an upload or download dramatically impacts productivity. Embedded file acceleration technology can alleviate this problem. An accelerated file transfer solution can transfer large files at higher speeds than possible through a web browser. This increases the team’s productivity by taking full advantage of available network bandwidth through a multi-part/chunk-based upload technique with uncompromised security saving time to get more done.

2. Make external collaboration easy

Sharing content and collecting feedback with internal cross-functional teams, executives, and the network of external agencies is tedious and repetitive. Media management can ease the frustrations that teams face when collaborating on digital content. This enables teams to easily send large, multimedia files and to collaborate in real-time on digital assets with everyone involved in the provisioning process, whether they are internal stakeholders or external agencies and partners, without requiring participants to be users of DAM Systems. This boosts overall team productivity and improves time to market.

3. Enhance asset discovery with AI-driven metadata

Hours of manual work spent on tagging, organizing, distributing, and editing media content to improve asset discovery takes a lot of resources. Integrating media analysis unlocks asset potential with image, video, and audio analysis that provides auto-tagging for rapid discovery to identify images by faces, age, gender, descriptions, colors, and captions. Having the flexibility of connecting to Microsoft Azure Computer Vision, Google Cloud Vision, or any other AI service allows pay per use to avoid upfront costs. This enables more visibility and control over your digital assets by leveraging the latest improvements in computer vision and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into DAM.

4. Migrate to cloud

Having DAM on the cloud environment provides scalability to grow your content as your business grows. This provides infrastructure flexibility while minimizing the overheads of IT management and costs, with improved accessibility and speed while providing a reliable DAM system.

5. Automate key activities

Plug in your business-specific requirements into DAM system extension points to enable automation to reduce manual efforts thereby improve time to market. When calculating the ROI (Return on Investment) on your DAM consider scalability, flexibility, reduced campaign costs, repurposing, time to market, and marketing efficiency depending on your soaring revenues in the overall business process.

6. Stop re-inventing the wheel

Many DAM features will help in saving collaboration effort, time, and costs depending on your organization’s needs. Leverage its full potential by learning the new features and innovations by keeping the DAM system up to date. Our Center of Excellence team owns many internal tools, solution accelerators, and has proven methods to kick start the project with the best quality delivery to reach faster go-live.

Learn more about OpenText™ Media Management, a leading enterprise DAM solution. When combined with the seamless integration of Hightail software as a service, the frustration that teams face when collaborating on digital content can be eased. OpenText™ Professional Services consultants can help turn complex business requirements into simple yet innovative customized solutions when implementing or upgrading your Information Management systems.

Author: Sagar Pudi, Senior Consultant, Professional Services – Center of Excellence – OpenText.