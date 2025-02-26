5 reasons to move to cloud today

Cloud has matured from cutting-edge technology in the early 2000s to a reliable, robust, proven platform today. In fact, cloud has become such an integral part of the current computing ecosystem that it’s now the preferred environment for deploying the next wave cutting-edge technologies like AI.

Whether it’s private cloud, public cloud, or a hybrid model, cloud has moved from disruptor to mainstream because of the clear benefits it offers to organizations of all sizes. Gartner predicts cloud will become a business necessity by 2028. It’s time to consider cloud migration.

Benefits of cloud

Still not sure cloud is for you? Check out the advantages cloud offers:



Cost savings—With cloud you can shift from capex to opex for pay-as-you-go pricing. Its elasticity lets you scale up or down and only pay for what you use.

Security and compliance—Cloud providers invest heavily in robust security infrastructures to protect your data. And they adhere to government and industry standards to ensure your data is compliant.

Greater efficiency—Skip the tedious tasks of upgrading hardware and software; your cloud service provider does it for you. Redeploy your IT staff on more strategic projects.

Improved business continuity and disaster recovery—Enhance resilience and ensure business continuity with robust cloud-based disaster recovery solutions.

A platform for innovation—You can try out new technologies such as AI in the cloud without the upfront investment and ongoing maintenance costs.



Are you ready for cloud migration?



Hopefully by now you’re not asking yourself if you’ll move to cloud, but how. OpenText is here to help. We have more than 4,000 certified consultants with extensive experience in cloud technology to help you migrate without the headache. And we’ll support you once you’re in the cloud with options such as service packages and user-adoption offerings so you can maximize the value of your investment.



Take the first step

Here’s an easy way to get going—take our cloud migration readiness questionnaire that will help you understand your readiness and identify next steps.



Migrate to cloud today to help minimize the risk of falling behind your competitors who have already made the move. Learn more about cloud migration services from OpenText.

