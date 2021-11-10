Join us at an OpenText World Meet up

OpenText World 2021 kicks off in less than a week and the OpenText Content Cloud™ team is excited for this opportunity to connect with so many of our Content Services customers—and new customers as well.

There’s a great line-up of informative sessions within the Content Cloud track at OpenText World, and while we hope you are able to attend them all—we’re really looking forward to seeing you at the “meet up” sessions.

What are “meet ups”?

These are small interactive sessions with video and audio capability for two-way conversations between our experts and attendees. They’re your opportunity to ask questions and talk one-to-one with OpenText experts.

Be sure to add these Content Services meet ups to your OpenText World agenda:

OpenText™ Core Content

Learn about the latest addition to our growing portfolio of SaaS solutions. This is your opportunity to see this exciting new product in action and talk one-on-one with the OpenText experts behind it.



Your hosts: Thorsten Fischer, Sr. Director, Product Management and Daniela Santarossa, Sr. Product Marketing Manager

Let’s talk Information Governance

What are your top challenges, successes or priorities regarding information governance and compliance? Join OpenText product experts and other customers in a conversation about what information governance means to your organization.



Your hosts: Tracy Caughell, Director, Product Management and Mike Safar, Senior Product Marketing Manager

OpenText™ Core Case Management

Join us to learn about OpenText Core Case Management, a new addition to our growing portfolio of SaaS solutions. This is your opportunity to meet the experts behind Core Case Management and see the product in action.



Your hosts: Srirama Akella, Director, Product Management and Dane Becker, Senior Product Marketing Manager

OpenText™ Extended ECM: Foundational Tips & Tricks

Engage live with our team in a handful of valuable feature demos and topics that accelerate content processes and make users more productive every day.



Your host: Raja Hawa, Director, Product Management

OpenText™ AppWorks™

Join us to learn about OpenText AppWorks, our low-code development platform for rapidly building process automation and dynamic case management applications. This is your opportunity to meet the AppWorks product management team, hear what is under consideration for the coming year, and share your plans for process automation.

Your hosts: Nick King, Director, Product Management and Madhur Munjal, Senior Product Manager Development



Our experts are looking forward to meeting you at OpenText World 2021!