Introducing OpenText EnCase Incident Response

Corporations are facing constant cybersecurity threats. They need to be able to respond by quickly and proactively conducting investigations that can identify a potential threat. Understanding how systems become compromised is paramount to protecting a corporation’s information, but typically the process to identify and investigate these threats requires expensive forensic and incident response services.

At OpenText™, we’re changing the paradigm on corporate investigations. As the leader in information management, OpenText is proud to announce that our 21.4 release includes the launch of EnCase Incident Response, which helps organizations identify threats sooner and get to the root-cause faster.

EnCase Incident Response delivers a comprehensive solution that provides threat identification, digital forensic and incident response capabilities. With EnCase Incident Response, organizations can save time and money by taking control of their incident response workflow.

As a bundled solution that combines EnCase threat detection and enterprise investigation capabilities, EnCase Incident Response provides comprehensive detection, response, remediation and full investigation capabilities with deep forensic visibility to uncover a full picture of how and why a compromise occurred. With EnCase Incident Response, enterprises can investigate insider or external threats across any device, anywhere. Based on OpenText digital forensic incident response and investigation underpinnings, EnCase Incident Response provides trusted, comprehensive visibility into target systems and enables Security Operations Center (SOC) teams to detect and respond to an incident with in-house tools, eliminating the need to engage expensive external resources to complete an investigation. And with seamless handoff from SOC Analysts and incident responders to advanced Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Team, investigations happen faster, threats are identified more quickly and both procurement and maintenance costs are reduced.

Author: Alexis Robbins, Senior Product Marketing Manager