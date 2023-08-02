Implementing Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors

If your organization is planning to implement OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® (sold by SAP® as SAP® SuccessFactors® Extended ECM by OpenText), there is some key information that you will need to know in order to be successful. In selecting a first-class solution that will create value for you and your organization, you have already taken a positive step towards HR transformation. By taking full advantage of its capabilities, Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors will bring increased productivity and efficiency for your HR team, improve the employee experience, and maintain the privacy and security of your sensitive documents ─ protecting you from risk and saving you money.

To ensure that you get the most out of your investment, it is critical that you have a knowledgeable, experienced implementation partner. For this reason, in order to gain access to the OpenText cloud it is mandatory that all customers engage a consultant that has obtained the Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® Cloud Learning certification. The certification is designed to validate the required skills and capabilities to perform role-related tasks and activities at a specified level of competence, ensuring that you have the best possible experience.

Another option is to engage OpenText Professional Services, taking advantage of their years of experience implementing HR solutions and helping with user adoption strategies. This experience is critical for delivering a successful solution that employees and HR teams will embrace. The Fastrak package is our top recommendation for creating maximum value and optimizing effectiveness for HR.

How do you find a certified consultant? Our top recommendation is to work with OpenText Professional Services. The next option is to contact your OpenText representative, who can supply an up-to-date list of OpenText preferred partners that have consultants who have completed the certification program. If you already selected a partner, they must complete the certification program prior to the start of the project. A fully certified consultant should present this digital badge as proof of successful accomplishment of the certification requirements:

Digital Certification Badge

A list of consultants that have obtained this practitioner badge can be found in the Credly digital badge directory.

It is also important to be aware that there will be some aspects to the implementation project that require involvement from a SuccessFactors certified professional. Certain standard integration tasks such as setting up the role-based permissions or configuring the single sign-on must be done by an experienced consultant who is SuccessFactors certified. This is a key requirement that should be factored into the implementation plan.

Once you have the certified team in place, you are ready to start planning your HR digital transformation. We wish you the best of luck and have confidence that you will have great success in your implementation and future roll-out of Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors.