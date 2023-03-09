Top 5 considerations for a successful HR digital transformation

Where are your HR documents located and how are they being accessed?

How many different systems, share folders or locations contain employee files? Consider how often they are attached to emails or within Teams chats, especially resumes that contain sensitive information. How is that access controlled? Is there a way to determine which documents are missing from an employee’s file or outdated? How are retention policies applied? And finally, how do the documents fit within your current HR technology and processes?

How much time does your HR team spend looking for documents?

Is the one document that you urgently need always the one you can’t find? How could that time spent searching be put to better use? What is the impact to HR tickets and SLAs?

What are the most document-heavy processes and where are the bottlenecks?

How does this impact the employee or candidate experience? Is a second person checking manually created documents for spelling or other errors, like job offers for example, and how long does that take? Where can approvals be automated or streamlined to reduce the bottlenecks?

What would automated document generation do to speed up the process?

What are your audit and compliance requirements? What costs or risks exist?

This is an often overlooked but critical part of any HR transformation. Do you know what policies and regulations exist and the implications for non-compliance?

Consider retention policies, security, privacy, audits, and subject access requests. Being aware of the risks of fines and to your company’s reputation can help in building a business case for future improvements.