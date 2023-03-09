Top 5 considerations for a successful HR digital transformation
HR digital transformation is the process of changing operational HR processes to become automated and data-driven. It is about moving away from traditional, paper-based ways of working and instead using digital tools to automate, reduce costs, improve operations, and elevate employee experiences.
Traditional HR processes rely on face-to-face communications, filing cabinets, and paperwork – lots of paperwork – for everything from payroll, benefits, and performance management to candidate offer letters and onboarding.
What are the benefits of HR digital transformation?
Many HR organizations have already been through a digital transformation, but new reasons are always emerging to revisit and revamp your HR technology. From higher employee expectations about their work experience and transacting with HR, to the race for talent and quiet quitting, there are new urgencies to improve the employee and candidate experience. In the last few years, HR has dealt with many changes stemming from hybrid or remote work, resulting in new systems or ways of working.
HR needs to create operational efficiencies to free up more time and resources to focus on strategic initiatives such as Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and supporting employee well-being. Other change drivers include implementing a Zero Trust model, the exponential increase of available intelligent technologies, and of course new privacy regulations that are popping up everywhere, forcing organizations to review their practices. We are also seeing a massive increase in digitized documents and all the various places they are generated, shared and stored.
Whatever the reason behind it, many companies are now building a case for HR digital transformation 2.0 or even 3.0 to address some of these continuing trends.
What are some unique HR challenges when it comes to digital transformation?
Almost every HR process includes documents, but most core HR systems aren’t designed to manage them properly. 87% of organizations say that unstructured information creates challenges when it comes to HR automation. This is usually because the documents are scattered in multiple systems, or still on paper – ultimately decreasing productivity for HR, impacting employees, and making compliance nearly impossible. Wherever you are in your transformation journey, special attention to managing your HR documents is critical.
5 key considerations for a successful HR digital transformation
Improve employee and candidate experiences.
